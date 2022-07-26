Harmony Public Schools Offering Virtual Option For K-12

Facebook

2022-2023 Virtual Option At Harmony Public Schools

[TEXAS] – Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to DFW students in kindergarten through Grade 12 when the 2022-23 school year begins in August.

Students zone to Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Garland ISD, Grand Prairie ISD and Irving ISD are eligible to apply.

“We’ve learned during the pandemic that most students still learn best in the traditional classroom setting surrounded by their peers,” Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay said. “But that’s not necessarily true for every scholar. For students who need to continue studying from home or who simply just learn better that way, we’re excited to continue offering a virtual school choice for Fall 2022.”

Harmony Virtual Academy is approved by the TEA for roughly 572 students for Fall 2022. About 400 students attended virtual classes with Harmony in 2021-22.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible, students must be enrolled at Harmony for the upcoming year, maintain at least a 90 percent attendance rate, have passed their most recent STAAR test, and be passing in all of their core subjects.

Beginning this August, the academy’s team of teachers will be housed in the building currently occupied by the Harmony School of Science-Houston. Located in Houston’s historic Braeswood neighborhood, the location was the site of Harmony’s first campus in 2001 – creating a unique nod to both Harmony’s history and future.

From there, Harmony educators will connect with scholars from across Texas in both real-time synchronous learning and student-led asynchronous lessons. Students also will have access to Harmony’s full range of support services, as well as an array of extracurricular activities.

“Parents deserve to have a choice in their child’s education,” Ay said, “and so many families have told us that a virtual option is a choice they still need. At Harmony, we listen to our families and we’re committed to providing those who choose virtual learning the most comprehensive online education possible.”

In Person Classes Still Available

Harmony will, of course, also continue to offer in-person learning at each of its 23 Houston-area campuses, located in North Houston, Southwest Houston, Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land, Beaumont and Bryan. The virtual school, however – known as Harmony Virtual Academy – is intended for those families who either still need or prefer to learn online.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for both students and team members at both it’s online and in-person campus options.

