City of Glenn Heights Election November 8, Mayor & City Council Positions On Ballot

Joint and General Election – City of Glenn Heights

A Joint and General Election will be held on November 8, 2022, for the positions of

Mayor and Council Member Places 2, 4, and 6.

Beginning June 22, 2022, applicant information will be available in the City Secretary’s

Office and online.

Applications for a place on the ballot will be accepted July 23, 2022 – August 22, 2022,

during the City Secretary’s normal office hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

How to request/obtain a candidate packet:

In Person: City Hall

1938 S. Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Email: brandi.brown@glennheightstx.gov

Fax: (972) 223-9307

Download: https://www.glennheightstx.gov/230/Elections-Elecciones

You may return your application in person, or by mail, email, or fax.

For all up to date information regarding the Election, please visit the Glenn Heights

Elections website: https://www.glennheightstx.gov/230/Elections-Elecciones.

Early Voting

October 24, 2022 – November 4, 2022

Election Day

November 8, 2022