City of Glenn Heights Election November 8, Mayor & City Council Positions On Ballot

Joint and General Election – City of Glenn Heights
A Joint and General Election will be held on November 8, 2022, for the positions of
Mayor and Council Member Places 2, 4, and 6.
Beginning June 22, 2022, applicant information will be available in the City Secretary’s
Office and online.
Applications for a place on the ballot will be accepted July 23, 2022 – August 22, 2022,
during the City Secretary’s normal office hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.
How to request/obtain a candidate packet:
In Person: City Hall
1938 S. Hampton Road
Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Email: brandi.brown@glennheightstx.gov
Fax: (972) 223-9307
Download: https://www.glennheightstx.gov/230/Elections-Elecciones
You may return your application in person, or by mail, email, or fax.
For all up to date information regarding the Election, please visit the Glenn Heights
Elections website: https://www.glennheightstx.gov/230/Elections-Elecciones.
Early Voting
October 24, 2022 – November 4, 2022
Election Day
November 8, 2022