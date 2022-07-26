Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend.

“As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the plans ahead,” said Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson, who’s entering his fourth year as Superintendent in CHISD.

The first meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 at Highlands Elementary School (131 Sims Drive) will be hosted by CHISD Board President Robert Riggs and the Board of Trustees. The “Trustees Connection” Meeting will focus on Long Range Planning and a Bond/TRE Election

Riggs will discuss the comprehensive work conducted by the Longhorn Futures Committee (LFC), which met during the spring, to identify facility needs for CHISD. During the meeting, Trustees will also set aside time to listen to the concerns of the community regarding the District.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, the district will host “Discussions With Dr. Hudson: Back to School Edition” in anticipation of the first day of classes, which will be Monday, August 15. The event will take place at Bray Elementary School, 218 North Broad.