Grand Prairie Awarded “Texas Music Friendly Community” Certification

Grand Prairie Texas Music Friendly Community

GRAND PRAIRIE – The City of Grand Prairie was certified as a Texas Music Friendly Community on Saturday, September 11 by the Texas Music Office within the Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

The certification ceremony was held at 6 p.m. at Firehouse Gastro Park, 321 Main Street in Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen attended along with City Council members, city officials, the Music Friendly Advisory Committee and Visit Grand Prairie. Chip Adams, the Texas Music Office Community Relations & Outreach Specialist presented the award. The first 50 guests received a commemorative guitar pick.

“We are delighted to receive this official designation from the state; however Grand Prairie is no stranger to providing a stage for local talent and big names to flourish,” said Jensen. “This designation will help foster talent across our grand city to perform at venues such as Uptown Theater, Texas Trust CU Theatre, The Epic Theater, Lone Star Park, Firehouse Gastro Park, The Oasis floating restaurant and our signature event, Main Street Fest. In addition, we are home to the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy and the Grand Prairie Arts Council which promote local talents.”

On hand for the event was Cas Haley, an American singer-songwriter and local talent who first appeared in Season 2 of America’s Got Talent winning 2nd place.

In addition, the Grand Prairie Firefighters Pipes & Drums organization performed a special 9/11 tribute in recognition of the 20th Anniversary.

Local musicians were invited to audition in the “Make It to Main Street” competition. Participants played for a position on the Main Stage at the 11th Annual Main Street Fest April 2022.

Fostering Music Industry Development

The Texas Music Office program is an outlet for artists with the aim to foster the music industry economic development in Texas cities and communities.

In relation to the City of Grand Prairie’s participation in the program the aim is to provide locals a network for fostering music industry development. The city also hopes participation will send a message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

To date there are less than 30 Texas cities that have received this designation.

“I want to thank Visit Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie Economic Development, city staff and the Advisory Committee for working on this initiative to help us encourage music and more opportunities to Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie,” Jensen concluded.

Additional event information may be found at www.visitgrandprairietx.com/music.