Cedar Hill PD Investigate Homicide, Suspect In Custody  

Kenneth Morris Arrested In Connection With Homicide

CEDAR HILL – The Cedar Hill Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Tar Road on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at approximately 8:20 am responding to a welfare check.

What they found upon arrival and after making entry into the residence, was a deceased male. Cedar Hill Police did not release the name or age of the deceased male, how long the victim had been living at the residence, or the cause of death.

Cedar Hill Police also did not respond as to who called in the request for a welfare check.

The male victim is believed to be a resident of the home. Furthermore, according to police, a preliminary investigation indicated the suspect to be another resident of the home.

Cedar Hill Police did not respond to how many additional residents lived at the location. Nor did they indicate how long the suspect and the victim were living at the address on Tar Road. They also did not respond to the relationship of the victim and suspect who was identified as 36-year-old, Kenneth Morris.

Ongoing Investigation With No Threat To The Community

Morris was later located in Ennis, Texas and taken into custody after several hours of negotiations and tactical measures. He has been charged with murder and bond has been set at $200,000, according to information on record with Dallas County jail.

Police did not respond to the reason Morris was in Ennis, where he was arrested.

A press release from the Cedar Hill Police Department revealed the incident “appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.”

This is on ongoing investigation and Cedar Hill Police said details are limited at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the Detective Hutson at 972-291-5181 ext 2177.