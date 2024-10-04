Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk is a Premier Destination for Fall Travelers

Facebook

San Antonio, TX (October 4, 2024) – Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, a luxury hotel located on San Antonio’s famous River Walk, provides direct access to all of the city’s fall festivities. The hotel’s premier location right next to Hemisfair Park, is home to the popular Dia de los Muertos festival taking place on October 26 and 27.

“Grand Hyatt San Antonio provides premier accommodations, ensuring guests can enjoy a cozy and memorable stay as you soak in all the seasonal delights San Antonio has to offer,” said Phillip Stamm, Area Vice President and General Manager for Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk. “Discover the enchanting charm of fall, a season filled with lively festivities and stunning views.”

Muertos Fest, a two-day in person festival has been celebrated in San Antonio for 12 years. The festivities will stretch from South Alamo Street all the way to East Nueva Street. Guests who stay at the hotel during the festival have easy access to all of the festival’s events including a two-day lineup of live music, Dia de los Muertos remembrance processions, more than 80 altars celebrating loved ones, and a Muertos Mercado with more than 70 local vendors.

For more information on the Dia de los Muertos festival, please visit Home – 12th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival.

In addition to providing direct access to the celebrations, Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk features several premier amenities that travelers can enjoy throughout the stay. The hotel is home to a spacious rooftop temperature-controlled pool that is open year-round.

The hotel also provides delicious locally-inspired dining options and signature cocktails at its Bar Rojo. The signature cocktails served currently, “Dead Mans Boot” and “Fiesta in the After Life” are both inspired by Dia de los Muertos as well as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk will offer two special packages to guests throughout the season.

The packages include a “Bed & Breakfast” option, which includes complimentary breakfast daily, as well as guaranteed late-check out at 1pm. Also, the hotel provides a “Park & Stay” package that allows guests to self-park their vehicles complimentary to explore San Antonio without worry.

For more information or to book a stay at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, please visit

GrandHyattSanAntonio.com, or call 210 224 1234.