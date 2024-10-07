North Texas Harmony High Schools Recognized in the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
harmony school awards

[DALLAS/FORT WORTH/WACO] — Several high schools in Harmony Public Schools-North Texas’s secondary district have been recognized on the 2024 College Board’s AP® School Honor Roll.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work to welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success.

Recognized campuses include:

 

  • Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas: Gold
  • Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth: Silver
  • Harmony School of Innovation-Garland: Silver
  • Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton: Silver

For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll in a given year, it must meet each of the following criteria for its students in the most recent graduating class; this criteria is anchored in research-based relationships between AP and college outcomes:

College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least 1 AP Exam during high school

College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP Exam during high school

College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort took 5 or more AP Exams during high school with at least 1 of those exams being taken in 9th or 10th grade so that students are spreading their AP experience across grades rather than feeling disproportionate pressure in any single year
Have full-time grade-12 enrollments
Be located within the United States (including U.S. territories) or Canada

“This award is a testament to these schools’ outstanding commitment to fostering a college-ready culture and creating opportunities for students to earn college credit,” said Mucahit Turel, HPS NTX Asst. Superintendent of College & Career.

College Board reaches more than 7 million students a year, helping them navigate the path from high school to college and career. The not-for-profit membership organization was founded more than 120 years ago. College Board pioneered programs like the SAT® and AP® to expand opportunities for students and help them develop the skills they need. The BigFuture® program helps students plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers.

Harmony’s North Texas District offers 18 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in eight North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and in Waco.

Harmony’s North Texas district is currently accepting applications for both students and team members.

Previous articleGrand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk is a Premier Destination for Fall Travelers
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.