North Texas Harmony High Schools Recognized in the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll

[DALLAS/FORT WORTH/WACO] — Several high schools in Harmony Public Schools-North Texas’s secondary district have been recognized on the 2024 College Board’s AP® School Honor Roll.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work to welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success.

Recognized campuses include:

Harmony School of Innovation-Dallas: Gold

Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth: Silver

Harmony School of Innovation-Garland: Silver

Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton: Silver

For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll in a given year, it must meet each of the following criteria for its students in the most recent graduating class; this criteria is anchored in research-based relationships between AP and college outcomes:

College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least 1 AP Exam during high school

College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP Exam during high school

College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort took 5 or more AP Exams during high school with at least 1 of those exams being taken in 9th or 10th grade so that students are spreading their AP experience across grades rather than feeling disproportionate pressure in any single year

Have full-time grade-12 enrollments

Be located within the United States (including U.S. territories) or Canada

“This award is a testament to these schools’ outstanding commitment to fostering a college-ready culture and creating opportunities for students to earn college credit,” said Mucahit Turel, HPS NTX Asst. Superintendent of College & Career.

College Board reaches more than 7 million students a year, helping them navigate the path from high school to college and career. The not-for-profit membership organization was founded more than 120 years ago. College Board pioneered programs like the SAT® and AP® to expand opportunities for students and help them develop the skills they need. The BigFuture® program helps students plan for college, pay for college, and explore careers.

Harmony’s North Texas District offers 18 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in eight North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and in Waco.

Harmony’s North Texas district is currently accepting applications for both students and team members.