Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie April 4-May 24

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Scarborough Renaissance Festival returns to Waxahachie fairgrounds April 4, with artisans, family fun, fair-style food, and lots of pageantry on the Medeival menu. A Texas institution for 45 years, Scarborough has welcomed generations of families, travelers and tradition-seekers to step back in time to the 16th century each spring. In 2026, the Festival celebrates its milestone 45th season with eight weekends of immersive entertainment, legendary performances, and new experiences that underscore its place in the cultural fabric of the state.

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays from April 4 through May 24, and closes with a special Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 25. The Festival transforms a 25-acre English village in Waxahachie into a destination that draws visitors from across Texas and nationwide. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each open day.

What began in 1981 as a modest gathering has grown into one of the largest and most respected Renaissance festivals in the United States, consistently recognized as a must-visit spring tradition. For many Texans, Scarborough is more than an annual outing — it is a rite of passage, revisited year after year and passed down through generations.

Scarborough Offers Eight Themed Weekends

Each weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Festival is designed to offer a distinct experience, giving guests a reason to return throughout the season — whether to celebrate with family, explore artisan craftsmanship, embrace fantasy, enjoy immersive storytelling, or honor tradition.

The season opens with the ceremonial return of the Village with families enjoying Opening Day pageantry, an Easter Egg Stroll for children, and a Renaissance-style Easter service on Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free throughout Opening Weekend and Seniors (65+) receive a $10 discount at the gate, making it an ideal introduction for first-time visitors.

Artisan’s Showcase Weekend, April 11–12

This weekend highlights the heart of Scarborough’s artisan community. Guests are encouraged to slow down, watch live demonstrations and explore more than 200 handcrafted shoppes, celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship that define the Festival.

Barbarian Weekend, April 18–19, is a high-energy weekend that leans into feats of strength, bold characters and spirited competition. Costumed revelers, themed contests and immersive performances make this a favorite for guests who enjoy spectacle and playful pageantry.

Celtic Weekend & Deaf Awareness Day, April 25–26, brings a weekend of Celtic music, dance and storytelling, filling the Village with pipes, drums and folk harmonies. Saturday includes Deaf Awareness Day, with select performances interpreted in American Sign Language, reinforcing the Festival’s commitment to accessibility for all.

Spring Celebration & Chivalry Weekend, May 2–3: Scarborough welcomes spring with floral adornments, maypole dancing and village-wide celebrations of renewal. Guests are invited to take part in chivalry lessons and vow renewals, embracing traditions rooted in community and connection.

Flights of Fantasy Weekend & Mother’s Day, May 9–10

Fantasy takes flight as cosplay fans, fairy folklore enthusiasts and imaginative spirits fill the lanes. The weekend blends whimsical storytelling, costume contests and family-friendly activities. Children 12 and under are admitted free on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Legends of the Seas Weekend, May 16–17: Pirates, mermaids and nautical adventure take over the Village. Sea-themed games, scavenger hunts and costumed contests invite guests to embrace the lore and legend of the high seas.

The Last Huzzah. Memorial Day Weekend, May 23–25: The Festival closes its 45th season with a three-day celebration filled with music and merriment. Memorial Day Monday features a Veterans Parade and Fallen Heroes Tribute, honoring active and retired military members with a presentation of colors and commemorative ceremony.

SRF Signature Attractions, Games & Rides

Beyond its stages and street performances, Scarborough Renaissance Festival is known for its interactive attractions, hands-on experiences and human-powered amusements that invite guests to become part of the story rather than simply watch it unfold.

Fantasy and folklore come to life at the Mermaid Lagoon, where guests can meet and interact with live mermaids in a tropical-inspired setting throughout the day. Nearby, the Mythical Monster Museum of Raptus and Krane offers a walk-through encounter with creatures ranging from tiny fairies to towering dragons, blending theatrical storytelling with imagined histories, artifacts and preserved “specimens.”

Families can connect with animals at the Royal Menagerie, a hands-on experience featuring sheep, goats, pigs and other animals that reflect the important role livestock played in daily Renaissance life. Guests seeking pure whimsy can also visit the Unicorn Experience, set within a fairy-built garden and complete with a keepsake photo souvenir.

Throughout the Festival, visitors are invited to test their aptitude at games of skill, including archery and longbow shooting, crossbow challenges, axe, knife and star throwing, climbing walls, strength tests, mazes and a variety of Renaissance- and pirate-themed games designed for friendly competition.

Guests can also ride back to the past on a collection of human-powered Renaissance rides, including barrel rides, swings, the pirate ship swing and the quintain jousting ride. Animal rides, including camel and pony rides, offer younger guests an unforgettable, old-world experience that has become a Festival tradition. (Above experiences require an additional fee.)

Entertainment Lineup for SRF

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is known for its depth and diversity of entertainment, featuring more than 20 stages and performances areas of continuous live programming daily.

The 2026 lineup includes returning favorites such as social media favorites The Fortress Dwellers, Opal the Fairy, Tartanic, Kamikaze Fireflies, Adam Crack, Jacques Ze Whipper, Cirque du Sewer, Arthur Greenleaf Holmes, The Spice Boys, and dozens of musicians, comedians, acrobats and specialty performers.

Daily highlights include the Grande Parade at 1 p.m., living chess matches, birds of prey exhibitions, immersive dance experiences and nearly half a century of jousting traditions. Each day concludes with the Village Pub Sing, bringing performers and guests together in song. Adult guests can also enjoy curated beer and wine tasting experiences, hosted by certified experts.

For 45 years, Scarborough Renaissance Festival? has remained a singular experience in Texas – one that blends history, performance, craftsmanship and community into a destination that feels both timeless and alive. As the Festival enters this milestone year, it continues to welcome audiences from across the state and beyond, honoring the traditions that built its legacy while inviting new generations to make it their own.

“Scarborough Renaissance Festival has always been more than a seasonal event – it’s part of the Texas story,” said Veronica Castelo, general manager of Southwest Festivals, LLC. “For 45 years, guests have returned with their families, introduced new generations to the Festival, and made Scarborough a tradition that spans decades. As we celebrate this milestone season, we’re honoring that legacy while continuing to evolve the experience, so it remains just as magical for first-time visitors as it is for those who have been coming for years.”

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is on the fairgrounds in Waxahachie, Texas, and features free parking. Waxahachie is approximately 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas.