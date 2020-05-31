Home News Gov. Abbott Authorizes Federal Agents To Act As Texas Peace Officers

Gov. Abbott Authorizes Federal Agents To Act As Texas Peace Officers

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

Governor Abbott Declares State of Disaster Following Violent Protests

UPDATED: 3:35 PM May 31, 2020: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also deployed tactical teams to assist state and local law enforcement. The Governor has ordered thousands more troopers to these cities and more than one thousand National Guard to assist the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement in their efforts. These efforts are in addition to the Governor’s actions yesterday when he deployed DPS troopers to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin and activated the Texas National Guard.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today declared a State of Disaster for all Texas counties in the midst of violent protests that endanger public safety and threaten property loss and damage. Under this declaration, the Governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers.

“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Governor Abbott. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss. By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard.”

View the disaster declaration.

Dallas Police Department Arrest 74

Looting continued last night while many others were protesting peacefully. Dallas Police Department reports they arrested 74 individuals last night and will charge them with inciting a riot. While Dallas doesn’t currently have a curfew in place, leaders are discussing whether they’ll implement one for tonight.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied