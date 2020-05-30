Dallas County Reports 219 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 30, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 219 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 10,006, including 228 deaths.

The additional 5 deaths are being reported today include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an

area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an

area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been critically ill in

an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an

area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility the City of Dallas and

had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 228 total deaths

reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

We are continuing to see a sustained daily census of between 300 and 350 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past two weeks. Additionally, we are seeing a sustained number of individuals presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Approximately 22% of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Friday, May 29th, representing some 449 patients, presented to Dallas County emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

“Today’s numbers continue to tick upward but it’s still too early for the doctors to say it’s a trend or to point to why we’re seeing that modest increase. It’s up to all of us to make those good smart decisions that will give us our best chance of not seeing an upward trend emerge threatening public health and our economic recovery. Doctors advise to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when outside the home, wear a cloth face covering as an exercise of the quintessential American value of kindness, respect, and protection for the community and your fellow person and exercise good hand hygiene. Remember, it’s up

to all of us to flatten the curve and the best way to do it is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments