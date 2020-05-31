Former Cedar Hill Receiver Leads Giving Effort

Quincy Adeboyejo Engages Cedar Hill Players In Giving Back To Community

CEDAR HILL, TX- New England Patriots wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, a Cedar Hill High

School Class of 2013 Graduate, found a way to give back to the community, while involving

current Longhorn receivers.

“I collaborated with Legacy Philanthropy to give back to help the community,” Adeboyejo said. “We donated between 250-to-300 meals, going door-to-door for a non-profit organization called ‘Beyond Every Door’ on Friday, May 22 in Dallas.”

Adeboyejo, who turned 25 years old on May 26, made it a point to invite current CHHS wide receivers to help families during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They were very careful in adhering to social distancing and safety guidelines.

“It was great – I thought it would be great to have them come along,” Adeboyejo said. “I enjoyed the opportunity to mentor them.”

Cedar Hill receiver Julian Austin, who will be a senior this fall, enjoyed the opportunity to do charity work with Adeboyejo.

“It was a good experience,” Austin said. “I knew of Quincy Adeboyejo before this experience. I had always looked up to him, and it was a special experience to work with him.”

Adeboyejo is also an entrepreneur with clothing company “Unkommon Clothing.” He recently held a sale where all proceeds were donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Adeboyejo is a lifelong Longhorn who enrolled at Plummer Elementary School in the early

1990s. He attended Joe Wilson Intermediate and Permenter Middle School. His favorite teacher was JoLynn Maddox, a Permenter Teacher and former CHISD Teacher of the Year.

“She is a sweet lady, and she really cared for us,” Adeboyejo said.

Adeboyejo’s Football Career

Adeboyejo led Cedar Hill to the Class 5A, Division 2 State Championship Game and earned a football scholarship to the University of Mississippi.

“At Cedar Hill, we turned our season around in 2012, and we were rolling,” Adeboyejo said. “I still stay in touch with my teammates and coaches.”

At Mississippi, Adeboyejo finished in the Top 20 in all-time receptions with 106. He helped lead the program to a pair of victories over SEC powerhouse, Alabama, and made three bowl appearances in four seasons.

“Our wins over Alabama were huge, and it changed the program around,” Adeboyejo said.

Another highlight was a 29-28 victory in his “Texas Homecoming” when Mississippi defeated Texas A&M in College Station, in 2016. Adeboyejo finished with 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns in college.

After college, Adeboyejo signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Maryland-based franchise.

After a short time with the New York Jets, Adeboyejo joined the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots where he was a member of the practice squad.

“I really like their offense, and their play-calling,” Adeboyejo said. “They offer you everything you need to be successful.”

A Future With New England Patriots

Adeboyejo, who was recently promoted to the active roster, crossed paths with legendary

quarterback Tom Brady last fall. Brady has since signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Brady is a player’s guy,” Adeboyejo said. “He’s a pro, and it shows on the field

Adeboyejo is optimistic about the future, with Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who grew up 90 miles down U.S. Highway 67 from Cedar Hill in Stephenville. Like Adeboyejo, Stidham played college football at an SEC school that earned a rare win over Alabama (Stidham was a member of the Auburn Tigers).

“When I first signed with New England, I reached out to Jarrett,” Adeboyejo said. “He’s a guy that was throwing to me while I was on the practice squad. He has a really good strong arm.

