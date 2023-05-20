Glenn Heights RZ -001-23 and SUP 001-2023

Facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall City Council Chambers, located at 1938-C South Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possible take action on the following:

RZ-001-23: Discuss and first reading of Ordinance O-04-23, an ordinance of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, amending the City of Glenn Heights Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as previously amended, by amending the zoning of a 111.606 acres tract of land situated in the William Rawlings Survey, Abstract No. 1205 in the City of Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas, and being all of a tract of land described Instrument no. 20070138404 and Instrument no. 201600127111, both of the official public records of Dallas County, Texas and further being all of a tract of land described in Partition Deed recorded in Volume 96079, Page 3070, D.R.D.C.T., the tract being generally located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of W. Bear Creek Road and S. Westmoreland Road in the City of Glenn Heights, Dallas County, Texas, the tract being more particularly described and depicted in exhibit “A” hereto, from Planned Development-6 (PD-6), Retail (R), Multi-Family (MF), and Single Family Residential-1 (SF-1) to Planned Development27 (PD-27) for Mixed Use Single-Family Residential (Base Single Family Residential -3), Townhome, Multi-Family, and Retail; Adopting development regulations therefore adopting a Concept Plan therefor; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

SUP-001-2023: Discuss and first reading of Ordinance O-05-23, an ordinance of the City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Glenn Heights, as heretofore amended, by changing the zoning classification from Single Family 1 (“SF-1”) to Single Family 1 with a Special Use Permit for a Carport (“SF-1 SUP”) for an approximately 1.074 acre tract of land described as Lot 17, Block 4, Cinnamon Springs Addition, Section One, and being commonly known as 2405 S. Hampton Road, Glenn Heights, Ellis County, Texas; providing a repealing cause; providing a severability clause; and providing for an effective date. (Ashlie Jones, City Planner)

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing to express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

If you have questions concerning this Notice of Public Hearings, please contact the City of Glenn Heights at (972) 223-1690, extension 455, Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.