Midlothian Ordinance 2023-16

ORDINANCE 2023-16

An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by amending the regulations relating to the development and use of 2.8970+ acres out of the Benjamin F. Witherspoon Survey, Abstract No. 1180, presently zoned Agricultural (A) District, by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a secondary dwelling; adopting conditions for development and use of the property; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing for termination under certain circumstances.