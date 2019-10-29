All Aboard The Trains at NorthPark Return Nov. 16

The Trains At NorthPark Return

For some Dallas residents the Trains at NorthPark are an annual holiday tradition. The attraction entices even the non mall shoppers to brave the holiday crowds. Fortunately, this year the miniature trains have a bigger space for children and their parents to explore the incredible display.

Make plans to get sidetracked from your holiday shopping when The Trains at NorthPark returns Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 for a seven-week run through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) and once again presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark welcomes more than 70,000 visitors to Dallas’ favorite shopping destination each season to revel in the magical display and show their support for the House.

With 1,600-foot of tracks, The Trains at NorthPark features glittering and intricately detailed cityscapes like Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco set among other highlights like New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, and Route 66. Look closely to see beloved holiday characters and hidden scenes throughout the display.

Largest Miniature Train Exhibit

The largest miniature train exhibit in Texas will debut in a brand-new space to showcase the more than 700 railcars featuring the corporations, organizations, families, and individuals who make the seasonal attraction possible. Since its launch in 1987, The Trains has helped raise more than $13 million for RMHD and has a bigger-than-ever fundraising goal this year to help the House serve an additional 50 percent more families annually.

“We’re already feeling the joy of the season with The Dekelboum Family Foundation Wing, our just-opened expansion that allows us to serve an additional 800 families each year,” said Jill Cumnock, Chief Executive Officer of RMHD. “The last thing we ever want to say is ‘we have no room’, and, as our largest annual fundraiser, The Trains at NorthPark makes sure we don’t have to while also spreading holiday cheer to our supporters of all ages.”

In 2018, RMHD hosted over 1,400 families while their children were being treated for critical illnesses and injuries in the Dallas area. Unfortunately, they also had to turn away nearly 800 families because the House was at full capacity. With the 18,000 square-foot addition offering six larger suites for longer-stay families and 24 new guest rooms, RMHD has significantly increased its program access, as well as its operating costs.

Support The Trains at NorthPark

Several members of the community have already shown their support, including Lindy Berkley and Jill Harvey, this year’s Chairs, and long-time supporter Sandra Estess, who is serving as Honorary Chair. Many have already purchased the hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses that will hit the tracks in support of the House. Still available options for 2019 include a standard railcar for $200, a caboose for $250, a special edition cherry red baggage car for $300, or an engine for $350.

Those interested in supporting The Trains at NorthPark by purchasing a railcar, as a sponsor or volunteer can visit www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com or contact Kathlyn McGuill at kmcguill@rmhdallas.org.

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE OF DALLAS

Established in 1981, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-home for more than 38,000 families of seriously ill children who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical treatment in area hospitals. By providing a caring, supportive, home-like environment, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas keeps the family intact and helps allow a family to establish a normal routine in the midst of crisis. It also provides families with the opportunity to share their concerns with other families in similar circumstances. For more information, please contact Ronald McDonald House of Dallas at 214.631.7354.

Comments

comments