Garland Summer Musicals Presents Catch Me If You Can

The Garland Summer Musicals dazzling song and dance spectacular, Catch Me If You Can, continues its run on July 25-27. Patty Granville is the Director/Producer, with Music Direction by Scott A. Eckert and choreography by Kelly McCain. Assistant Director is Brad Weatherford.

All performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are available through the Granville Arts Center Box Office, (garlandartsboxoffice.com), or by calling 972-205-2790.

Broadway’s Brian Gonzales stars as Carl Hanratty. His Broadway credits include: Aladdin (Babbak), One Man, Two Guv’nors (Francis u/s). Broadway/tour: Shrek (Ensemble, Shrek/Farquaad u/s), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Barfee/Panch/Coneybear u/s), and Mr. Saturday Night (principal player).

Catch Me If You Can Company

Catch Me if you Can also stars Gideon Ethridge as Frank Abingale Jr. Frank Senior is played by Aaron Gallagher, and Paula Abingale is Christine Phelan. Brenda Strong is Riley Martens, Carol Strong is Suzanne Toler, and Roger Strong is Steve Golin. FBI agents are Will Mills, Harrison Shaw, and Dylan Ciminna.

Set Design for Catch Me If You Can is by Rodney Dobbs. with Costume Design by Michael Robinson and The Dallas Costume Shoppe. Stage Manager is Ruby Pullum; Assistant Stage Manager-Diamond Flores; Sound Design-Jay Hogg; Lighting Design-Jason Foster; Props Design & Set Dressing -Robin Coulonge; Master Carpenter-Joe Murdock; and Technical Director-Amanda Gonzales. Cheryl Pellett is the Assistant to the Producer.

Volunteer opportunities are available in set design, technical roles and for ushering and concessions sales. For more information, contact info@garlandsummermusicals.org.

Garland Summer Musicals

Since 1983, the Garland Summer Musicals have provided both entertainment and educational opportunities to North Texas with annual summer musical productions. GSM encourages professional artists to work with aspiring performers of all ages to create a diverse theatre training and semi-professional production company. GSM produces two major musical classics each summer at the Granville Arts Center in downtown Garland, Texas, bringing Broadway Blockbuster entertainment to over 6,500 patrons each season. For more information, please visit garlandsummermusicals.org.