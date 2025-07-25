Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Offers Summer Passes

Facebook

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, the country’s premier entertainment destination, has launched a limited time offer summer pass promotion for Grand Prairie, The Colony, and Fort Worth residents and visitors. From July 23 through Sept. 12, passes ranging from $59 to $99 will be available for purchase online or in-store. The passes will be valid for use through Oct. 1.

“We are ecstatic to offer our community these pass options. The Summer Passes are perfect for families looking to maximize fun for the rest of the summer at a great value,” said Managing Member, Eddie Hamann. “This is the best deal we have offered to date. Guests can race & get unlimited arcade play until October 1st for just $99!”

Andretti Summer Pass Options

Arcade Summer Pass ($59), which includes unlimited arcade play with 500 redemption tickets daily, 10% off attractions, food & non-alcoholic beverages, and 30% off bowling. Race Summer Pass ($79), which includes up to three races per day, 10% off attractions, food & non-alcoholic beverages, and 30% off bowling. Race & Play Summer Pass ($99), which includes up to three races per day, unlimited arcade with 1,000 redemption tickets daily, 10% off attractions, food & non-alcoholic beverages, and 30% off bowling.

Each pass is only available for purchase through Sept. 12 and only valid Monday through Friday. Passes can be purchased online and in-person. Additional restrictions apply. For more information, please visit AndrettiKarting.com/Summer-Pass.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. The company currently has eleven, state-of-the-art entertainment and event destinations located in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last ten years and will be debuting several more of their legendary entertainment centers across the United States in the immediate future. Their locations feature varying entertainment options all under one roof including indoor high-speed electric super-karts on multi-level tracks, state of the art arcade, cutting edge virtual reality attractions, immersive motion theater, professional racing simulators, unique two-level laser tag arenas, and duckpin bowling.

For more information, please visit andrettikarting.com.