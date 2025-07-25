Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Offers Summer Passes

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Andretti Arcade summer passes
Photo courtesy Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, the country’s premier entertainment destination, has launched a limited time offer summer pass promotion for Grand Prairie, The Colony, and Fort Worth residents and visitors. From July 23 through Sept. 12, passes ranging from $59 to $99 will be available for purchase online or in-store. The passes will be valid for use through Oct. 1.

“We are ecstatic to offer our community these pass options. The Summer Passes are perfect for families looking to maximize fun for the rest of the summer at a great value,” said Managing Member, Eddie Hamann. “This is the best deal we have offered to date. Guests can race & get unlimited arcade play until October 1st for just $99!”

Andretti Summer Pass Options

Arcade Summer Pass ($59), which includes unlimited arcade play with 500 redemption tickets daily, 10% off attractions, food & non-alcoholic beverages, and 30% off bowling. Race Summer Pass ($79), which includes up to three races per day, 10% off attractions, food & non-alcoholic beverages, and 30% off bowling. Race & Play Summer Pass ($99), which includes up to three races per day, unlimited arcade with 1,000 redemption tickets daily, 10% off attractions, food & non-alcoholic beverages, and 30% off bowling.

Andretti Karting
Photo courtesy Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Each pass is only available for purchase through Sept. 12 and only valid Monday through Friday. Passes can be purchased online and in-person. Additional restrictions apply. For more information, please visit AndrettiKarting.com/Summer-Pass.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. The company currently has eleven, state-of-the-art entertainment and event destinations located in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last ten years and will be debuting several more of their legendary entertainment centers across the United States in the immediate future. Their locations feature varying entertainment options all under one roof including indoor high-speed electric super-karts on multi-level tracks, state of the art arcade, cutting edge virtual reality attractions, immersive motion theater, professional racing simulators, unique two-level laser tag arenas, and duckpin bowling.

For more information, please visit andrettikarting.com.

Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

