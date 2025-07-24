Expo Home Heroes Initiative Open for Veteran Nominations

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Expo Home Improvement is launching its 8th Annual Expo Home Heroes initiative. The program was created to honor a Veteran by providing a brand-new, accessible shower or bath.

The community is encouraged to nominate a veteran who is in need of a shower or bath renovation. The deadline for entries is August 8. To nominate someone, please visit expohomeimprovement.com/expo-home-heroes/ and submit your entry.

Winning Veteran Receives Bath/Shower Remodel

The veteran hero chosen will receive a bath or shower remodel featuring accessible enhancements and updated design elements. All design elements will be customized to meet the unique needs and preferences of the individual. The winner will be announced on October 1.

“We are so grateful for the men and women who have served our country,” said Michael Flores, President of Expo Home Improvement. “It is our greatest privilege to provide a complimentary bath or shower renovation to an individual who is so deserving.”

Throughout the year, Expo Home Improvement continues to serve those who have served others, including veterans, senior citizens, public servants, and first responders through special offers and discounts.

2024 Expo Home Hero Winners

U.S. Army veterans Manual and Kristin C. were the 2024 Expo Home Heroes. Manual sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and shoulder injury during deployment, making their small, outdated shower a daily challenge. Expo transformed their bathroom by removing the old tub and installing a spacious, accessible walk-in shower designed for comfort, ease, and long-term usability. The team also added custom shelving, updating the lighting fixtures, and painting the room.

Manual enlisted in the Army in 2006, where he met Kristin while stationed at Fort Campbell. After reenlisting and relocating to Fort Bragg, Kristin joined him—and they’ve been together ever since. During his first deployment, Manual sustained a TBI, which led to memory challenges and PTSD, but Kristin remained his constant support.

After serving another deployment with the 82nd Airborne, Manual transitioned out of the military in 2011, earned a degree in graphic design, and discovered a passion for aircraft mechanics. Today, he’s an apprentice aircraft mechanic and has even trained his beloved service dog, Charlie, who supports him and others as well. Manual and Kristin are the proud parents of five children, including a son currently serving in the U.S. Navy.

Expo Home Improvement

Expo Home Improvement is a privately held company headquartered in Farmers Branch. With a focus on bath and shower remodels, door and window replacements, and kitchen remodeling, Expo Home Improvement is committed to helping Texans create beautiful, safe, and energy-efficient homes.

Serving Dallas-Fort Worth, Central Texas, San Antonio, and Houston, Expo Home goes above and beyond to provide exceptional service that will help a homeowner enhance their home. For more information about Expo Home Improvement, please visit expohomeimprovement.com.