From Kickoff to Cozy Nights: Fall Cocktail Recipes Everyone Will Love

Football season is back, the leaves are falling, and sweater weather will eventually make its grand return—which means it’s officially fall cocktail season. Whether you’re tailgating with a bold Manhattan, cozying up fireside with a classic Negroni, or enjoying the pumpkin spice moment, we’ve got delicious cocktail recipes to enjoy this season.

LALO Pumpkin Spice Carrajillo

Ingredients:

1oz LALO Tequila

1oz espresso

1oz Licor 43

1 tbs Pumpkin Puree

2 dashes Mole Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain contents into a glass.

Teremana Spiced Punch

(serves 8-10)

12 oz Teremana Blanco

8 oz Pomegranate Juice

6 oz Cinnamon Syrup

4 oz Lime Juice

12 Dashes Orange Bitters

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl and stir. Garnish w/ Pomegranate Seeds, Orange Wheels and cinnamon sticks. To serve, ladle into a rocks glass or punch cup filled with ice.

To make an easy cinnamon syrup: In a small saucepan, boil one cup water with 2 tsp ground cinnamon. Reduce heat, then add one cup sugar, and stir until it dissolves.

The Dirty Dragon

1.5oz Aviation American Gin

3 oz SToK Cold Brew Espresso Blend

1 oz Half and Half

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Top with nutmeg or cinnamon

Build in a glass for the cascading effect by adding the cream last over the cocktail with ice. Or give it a big shake and pour it over ice. Garnish with grated nutmeg or cinnamon for nice aroma.

Pants Drop

Ingredients

2 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila,

1 Pint of Beer

Instructions

The easiest way to drop your pants? It only takes two things: Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila and a pint of your favorite beer. Start by pouring your ice-cold beer into a pint glass. Then, fill a shot glass with Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila. Now for the fun part: drop your Pantalones into the beer and bottoms up.

Davis Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.25 oz Honey Syrup*

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Twist & Brandied Cherry

Instructions: In a mixing glass, add all ingredients. Stir for dilution and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube. Garnish with an orange twist & brandied cherry.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

CASA APPLE CRISP PUNCH BOWL — SERVES 17

Ingredients

25.4 oz (1 Full 750ml Bottle) Casamigos Reposado or Casamigos Blanco Tequila

17 oz. Apple Cider

8.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

8.5 oz. Ginger Syrup (Suggest Liquid Alchemist)

1 oz. Aromatic Bitters

Optional: 17 Pinches Nutmeg

Garnish 12 Red Apple Wheels, 17 Star Anise, 17 Thyme Sprigs and Cinnamon Dusting

Instructions

Combine all ingredients directly into a large punch bowl. Top off with ice, stir well for 8-10 seconds, then garnish.

Red Eye Negroni

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Lux & Umbra Gin

0.75 oz Campari

1 oz Coffee-Infused Sweet Vermouth*

Garnish: Orange Peel

Directions: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice and stir. Double strain into a rocks glass with one large clarified ice cube. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

*Coffee-Infused Sweet Vermouth: Combine 150 grams of whole-bean coffee with 1 liter of Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, and let steep for two hours. Strain the beans out of the vermouth. Store in the refrigerator.

Middle West Manhattan

Ingredients:

2 oz Middle West Spirits Straight Rye Whiskey

.5 oz OYO Stone Fruit Vodka

.5 oz Sweet Vermouth

5 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Garnish: 1 Luxardo Maraschino Cherry

Directions: Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry.

Enzoni

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vim & Petal Dry Gin

1 oz Campari

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: 3 Green Seedless Grapes

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with 3 green seedless grapes.

Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz OYO Honey Vanilla Bean Barrel-Finished Vodka

.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate

Garnish: Ground Coffee

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with ground coffee.