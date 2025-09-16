Harry Potter™: The Exhibition Opens in Dallas on October 24, 2025

Facebook

Get ready for a spellbinding experience as Harry Potter™: The Exhibition – the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented on the expanded world of Harry Potter – is coming to Dallas at Pepper Square beginning October 24, 2025. Tickets for the all-new behind-the-scenes and interactive experience are on sale now at dallas.harrypotterexhibitio n.com .

Guests can choose a Patronus, cast a spell, test their Quidditch™ skills, and try their hand at brewing potions, as Harry Potter: The Exhibition comes to Dallas for the first time, located at Pepper Square. Tickets start at $34. The exhibition also offers VIP tickets

that offer a flex schedule and tote bag. A full schedule of dates and times to visit Harry Potter: The Exhibition can be found at dallas.harrypotterexhibition.c om.

The behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and creatures as seen in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™ films, as well as wonders from the extended world of Harry Potter which includes the Tony® award-winning Broadway

production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments from the films that fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized

journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical galleries using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

Following the world premiere in Philadelphia, PA, in February 2022, Harry Potter: The Exhibition has since opened in several cities around the world and welcomed over 4 million visitors and fans of Harry Potter.

As visitors explore each gallery, their interactions are captured using Harry Potter: The Exhibition wristbands to deliver unique and personalized experiences linked to their visitor profile.

The exhibition is created and produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences in partnership with Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. and Eventim Live.

Exhibition Gallery Highlights:

From Page to Screen Gallery showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery features a captivating multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition.

The Great Hall Gallery is a space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

The Hogwarts Houses gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their preregistration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this

gallery will enable visitors to experience all of the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will try their hand at brewing potions in the Potions Classroom, discover how to predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a Boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest offer an interactive Patronus Charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a re-creation of Hagrid’s Hut.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible

treats, including fan-favorite Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Harry Potter experience.