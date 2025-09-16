Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut Expands Its Player Exclusive Collaboration Initiative With Celebrated Culinary Visionary José Andrés

Facebook

New York, NY [September 16, 2025] – Four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP, Stephen Curry alongside Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, is proud to unveil the brand’s newest release of its Player Exclusive collaboration initiatives; Player Exclusive: José Andrés. Aged 10 years and finished in Spanish Pedro Ximénez Sherry Casks, this rare, one-time release embodies craftsmanship, culture, and community. With only 800 bottles produced, the bourbon will be available at a suggested retail price of $375.

While previous Player Exclusives reflected chapters of Stephen Curry’s personal milestones and journey, this release marks an exciting evolution; the first time Gentleman’s Cut has partnered with a longtime friend and tastemaker beyond the court. This initiative marks the brand’s first foray into collaborative releases with distinguished figures, with more to be announced throughout the year.

“To me, food and drink provide a common language, a way to share joy and create community at home and around the world,” said José Andrés. “It is an incredible honor to partner with Stephen Curry, a friend who shares the same passion of bringing people together, as we launch the first collaborative edition of Gentleman’s Cut: Player Exclusive series.”

The Player Exclusive: José Andrés showcases an exquisite tasting profile: bourbon’s vanilla backbone draped in silk, layered with notes of dark raisins, fig jam, and honey steeped in spiced rum. The finish reveals subtle threads of leather, nutmeg, and espresso roast, balancing indulgence with structure. Proofed at 107, with a mashbill of 78% corn, 13% rye, and 9% malted barley, the bourbon delivers a velvety sip designed to be savored.

“Gentleman’s Cut has always been about more than what’s in the glass; it’s about bringing people together, celebrating craftsmanship, and creating moments that matter,” said Curry. “Partnering with José on this Player Exclusive release is special because he embodies those same values through his food, his vision and his commitment to community through his World Central Kitchen non-profit. Together, we’re not only raising a glass to great bourbon, but also to the impact it can have when we use it to give back.”

More than a whiskey, this release carries purpose. A majority of the proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by José in 2010, which provides food relief to communities facing crises around the globe.

The Player Exclusive: José Andrés marks a new chapter for Gentleman’s Cut, expanding the brand’s footprint in the premium spirits space with exclusive collaborations that highlight cultural innovators. Available in limited quantities, the Player Exclusive: José Andrés will be available online through the Gentleman’s Cut website at https://www.gentlemanscutbourbon.com, along with select retailers via Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits for $375 per bottle.

For more on the Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive series and future releases, visit Gentleman’s Cut and follow along on Instagram @gentlemanscutbourbon.

ABOUT GENTLEMAN’S CUT

Stephen Curry’s Thirty Ink with John Schwartz formed Game Changer, LLC., a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Company in Northern Kentucky, to create Gentleman’s Cut. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Stephen Curry is aged 5-7 years. The bourbon’s complex mashbill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye and 4% Malted Barley delivers tasting notes of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. Our inaugural bottling is polished and smooth at 90 proof. We distill our whiskey the traditional way, in a 500-gallon Copper Pot still.