Frisco Oktoberfest Returns to The Star on Saturday, October 4th!

Frisco, TX — Get ready to raise your steins and celebrate all things German at the highly anticipated Frisco Oktoberfest, taking place Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at The Star in Frisco. This community celebration invites attendees to enjoy a full day of German cuisine, Oktoberfest biers, live music, festive games, and family-friendly fun.

The event will feature a lively mix of traditional Oktoberfest activities, including the famous Wiener Dog Races, Bratwurst-eating contests, Stein-hoisting competitions, Keg Rolling, and Stein Relays. Attendees are encouraged to register for games on-site at the Whataburger Activities Stage. Prizes include complimentary beer, a year’s supply of Whataburger, and more exciting giveaways.

Beer enthusiasts can look forward to sampling seasonal Oktoberfest biers from a lineup of regional and local breweries, including Shiner, Union Bear, Alstadt Brewery, Four Corners Brewing Co., Armor Brewing, Manhattan Project, Fort Brewery, and Rahr & Sons Brewing Company. Signature Frisco Oktoberfest steins will be available for purchase while supplies last.

Admission to Frisco Oktoberfest is free! Food and beverage purchases can be made directly from event vendors and beverage tents.

Frisco Oktoberfest proudly supports local nonprofit partners, including the Frisco Veterans of Foreign Wars and The Warrior’s Keep, with a portion of the proceeds helping to further their missions in the community.

This event would not be possible without the support of its valued partners and sponsors, including The Star, Andrew’s Distributing, Whataburger, Kroger Delivery, Wild Fork, Texans Credit Union, Western Sons Distillery, Expedia Cruises, and many more.

For the full event schedule and more information, visit www.friscooktoberfest.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.