Friendship West Baptist Church Providing Groceries, Hot Meals

Tomorrow FREE Food Giveaway At Friendship-West Baptist Church

Friendship-West Baptist Church is partnering with Hello Fresh, Grand Husky Logistics, L’Moore’s Catering, LLC and Sankofa Kitchen to provide thousands of meals to North Texans impacted by the recent winter storms that left many families without power, limited access to food and water, and severely damaged homes.

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 am, Friendship-West Baptist Church is partnering with HelloFresh and Grand Husky Logistics for a FREE Food Giveaway. Families and individuals will receive food boxes with fresh groceries and bottled water, while supplies last. Pre-registration is not required.

Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 am, Friendship-West Baptist Church is also partnering with L’Moore’s Catering, LLC for a free hot meal distribution, while supplies last. Pre-registration is not required.

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 12:00 noon, Friendship-West Baptist Church is partnering with Sankofa Kitchen for a free hot meal distribution, while supplies last. Pre-registration is not required.

All events will take place at Friendship-West Baptist Church, 2020 W. Wheatland Rd, Dallas, Texas 75232

The recent winter storm has ravaged the Dallas community and has especially hit hard in poor, Black and Brown communities. In light of the recent outages, plumbing issues, and scarcity of food and water, Friendship-West has organized to combat these issues by providing grocery items, hot food for those without power, and water. The church also recognizes there are many without adequate plumbing, heat, etc. because of the storm and is looking to provide support in those areas as well.

“We know our community is hurting and we are here to lend a helping hand,” said Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, senior pastor of Friendship-West. “We are looking to service as many as 2,000 people over this two-day distribution period and as many as we have resources to assist beyond. The church understands that there is a growing need for support, and we are trying our best to support the surrounding community.”

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: Citizens in need of assistance and additional resources can use the link below to let us know how we may be of assistance to you. https://form.jotform.com/210488026315047

DIRECTORY OF PROFESSIONAL COMPANIES AND CONTRACTORS:

Friendship-West Baptist Church is also building a directory of professional companies and independent contractors to assist North Texans in repairing their homes, businesses and other property damage due to the winter storms. Companies and contractors interested in being considered for inclusion in this directory of professional partners can use the link below to registers. https://form.jotform.com/210488715803054

DONATIONS TO STORM RELIEF EFFORTS

If you would like to donate to Winter Storm Relief Efforts organized by Friendship-West Baptist Church, contributions may be sent using the following link.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=5V5w9p9IBICsH3u4b9zPj2tDd-k79LV5vaWl1fQfPg2_uu4fmDmJklE6rCSAD4rQcwh1fVuDHLuDGmPb&Z3JncnB0=

For more information, please visit https://www.friendshipwest.org.

