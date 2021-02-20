Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation Announce Winter Weather Response Efforts

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Up to $1 million in cash and product committed to support relief efforts in Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi

BENTONVILLE, Ark. Feb. 19, 2021 – With the catastrophic storms, power outages and

water shortages affecting Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, Walmart, Sam’s

Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $1 million in cash and in-kind

product donations to help with response efforts.

As part of the commitment, funds will support Feeding Texas’ emergency response

efforts in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, the Rio Grande Valley and other areas

across the state impacted by winter weather. Food banks in these areas are working

hard to set up critical distribution locations to connect those in need with food and

essential items. Additionally, funds will also support response efforts in Tennessee,

Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Hundreds of thousands of Texans are going to turn to food banks in the days and

weeks to come, on top of the millions already struggling to feed their families during the

pandemic,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “We are grateful for the Walmart

Foundation’s incredible generosity during these challenging times. This donation will

help Texas food banks keep their communities nourished and resilient through this

crisis.”

Emergency Operations Center Activated

Walmart is tracking the winter weather across the country in real time and has activated

its Emergency Operations Center at the Walmart Home Office to support associates in

the field. During times of disaster, the company’s priority is the safety of associates,

helping those displaced and affected by the storms. Walmart has also dedicated

emergency support teams helping stores get much needed supplies and products in

stock and on shelves as quickly as possible.

“This extreme winter weather is leaving our associates, customers and communities

without heat, water and electricity, the basic services we all depend on every day,” said

Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “We gladly

leverage our resources to help these hard-hit communities, and we stand with Texas

and all those affected.”

Walmart has a long history of providing aid in time of disasters, helping communities

prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home,

and personal products. Since FY2017, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have

donated more than $58 million in cash and in-kind donations to support disaster

preparedness and relief efforts.

