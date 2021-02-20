How SNAP Recipients Can Apply To Replace Ruined Food

Share via: 0 Shares 0





HHSC Received Federal Approval For Replacement SNAP Benefits

Texans receiving SNAP benefits are able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to the severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval.

“I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed in the wake of this winter weather disaster,” said Governor Abbott. “This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times.”

“Texas is committed to helping SNAP clients throughout the state replace food lost from the winter storm,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner.

SNAP recipients who have had food lost or destroyed due to the storm need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments that were provided in response to COVID-19.

Dial 2-1-1 Option 2

SNAP clients are encouraged to stay home and request their replacement food benefits by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 2. Alternately, recipients can download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed Food Stamp Benefits) on the HHSC website. To limit exposure to COVID-19, recipients are encouraged to mail or fax the completed form to HHSC instead of visiting their local offices.

Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839. For more information, please visit hhs.texas.gov.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 and select option 1.

