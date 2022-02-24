Friday DFW School Delays, Closures Due To Weather

52 shares Facebook

Yuck, slippery, icy and messy are just a few words to describe both the local weather and the roads. This wintry weather has impacted everything from the work week and travel to school and store closures. But, the question that’s on every parent’s mind-do my kids have school on Friday???

Here’s our list of closures, delays or cancellations, it will be updated as we receive confirmations from school districts.

Arlington ISD 2 HR DELAY

All Arlington ISD schools will start on a two-hour delay tomorrow. Bus service will also run two hours later than normal pick-up times. That means high school classes will begin at 9:35 a.m., elementary classes at 10:10 a.m. and junior high classes at 10:45 a.m.

Lunches will be served on schedule and after-school activities will continue on their regular schedule. An email has been sent to all parents and staff members with additional information. Stay safe and warm!

Cedar Hill ISD DELAYED START

Cedar Hill ISD will have a delayed start on Friday February 25, 2022 to allow for the winter precipitation to melt Friday morning.

Elementary and Middle School – 9:30am – 3:00pm

Collegiate Academy & High School – 10:30am -3:45pm

Cedar Hill High School – 10:30am – 3:45pm

Breakfast will not be served, lunch service times will be shifted.

Buses will run routes on the 2 hour delay

Right at School will NOT offer before school care, after school care will be available

Assessments originally planned for 2.24 will be rescheduled at a later date to be determined

After school activities will continue as planned for Friday 2.24.

The HS track meet scheduled for Saturday is cancelled.

Dallas ISD 2 HR DELAY

Due to inclement weather, the start time for all Dallas ISD schools will be delayed by two hours on Friday, Feb. 25. All buses will run two hours later than their normal schedule, and all staff should report two hours later than their regularly scheduled start time.

Afternoon buses will run on the normal schedule for dismissal.

We encourage families to dress their students with warm hats and coats, as they head to school tomorrow. Stay warm, and we will see you in the morning.

DeSoto ISD NO SCHOOL 2/25

District administrators have been monitoring the expected weather conditions and its impact on schools and communities. As a result of the forecasted inclement weather, DeSoto ISD will close all campuses and offices Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The district will cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 Varsity soccer has been rescheduled for 5 and 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at DeSoto High School. Basketball playoffs will continue as scheduled.

Duncanville ISD

Duncanville ISD will reopen Friday, February 25, and schools will resume classes.

To assess the roads this afternoon, Transportation Department staff drove the streets that bus drivers and parents regularly travel to school and discovered clear roadways. With no additional rain in the forecast and temperatures rising above freezing today, a decision has been made to re-open Duncanville ISD tomorrow – Friday, February 25.

For more information, visit www.duncanvilleisd.org

Fort Worth ISD STUDENTS HAVE 2 HOUR DELAY

FWISD will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Friday, February 25. Buses will run on a two-hour delayed schedule as well.

Staff members are asked to report at the usual time. Transportation employees should report two hours later than usual. All details at https://bit.ly/3HvaVe1

Las operaciones de FWISD se retrasarán por dos horas para los estudiantes el viernes 25 de febrero. Los autobuses también trabajaran en un horario con dos horas de retraso.

Se pide a los empleados del Distrito que se reporten a sus puestos en su horario regular. Todos los detalles en https://bit.ly/3HvaVe1

Grand Prairie ISD 2 HR DELAY

Grand Prairie ISD will start on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Friday February 25. Buses will also run two hours later than normal. Adjusted times are as follows:

Elementary – 10:10 a.m.

Middle – 10:50 a.m.

High School – 9:35 a.m.

YMLA & YWLA – 10:50 a.m.

Dubiski – 10:50 a.m.

GPCI – 10:00 a.m.

GPFAA (middle school) – 10:50 a.m.

GPFAA (high school) – 9:35 a.m.

Crosswinds – 9:30 a.m.

Bonham, Crockett – 10:10 a.m.

Lunch will be served on the regular schedule and school will release at the normal time. All extracurricular and after-school events will be held at their scheduled times.

Grapevine Colleyville ISD

As the District continues to monitor the weather, road conditions and facility conditions, classes are expected to resume on Friday, February 25. The District will continue to monitor the situation and will send a final update prior to 6 a.m. on Friday. Please check your email and the District website for that update.

As you come to school or work on Friday morning, please be mindful of possible icy patches around campus and try to make use of sidewalks that have been treated by our Facilities Services team. Local authorities are indicating there is a possibility that icy patches may still be present on bridges and overpasses, so please use caution on your way to campus.

Lancaster ISD 2/25 STUDENT HOLIDAY

Friday, February 25, 2022, will be a student holiday and virtual teacher professional learning day. Therefore, students will not be required to participate in virtual learning on Friday.

Monday, February 28, 2022, all in-person classes will resume

Mansfield ISD 2 hr DELAY

Due to the slippery road conditions anticipated for the morning, Mansfield ISD campuses and offices will have a – , . . Be safe, everyone!

Two-hour delay start times are as follows:

Elementary schools: 10 a.m.

Intermediate schools: 10:30 a.m.

Middle schools: 10:45 a.m.

High schools (including Early College High School): 9:25 a.m. (Frontier STEM Academy and Ben Barber Innovation Academy: 9 a.m.)

Students should report to the class they would normally attend at that hour. Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation

Midlothian ISD 2 HR DELAY

All campuses will open with 2 hr delay. Buses will run on a 2 hr delay.

Midlothian ISD will have a 2-hour delayed start Friday, February 25, for all Midlothian ISD campuses. Our buses will run on a 2-hour delay. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our families, students and staff members.

Additionally, this allows all of our operations teams the time necessary to prepare our schools and buses for tomorrow. Elementary campuses will begin at 9:30 a.m., and secondary campuses will start at 10:30 a.m. We ask that you please be mindful of school zones and use extra precaution if you are driving during these different start times as students travel to school.

Grab-n-go breakfasts will be available on campuses tomorrow morning. We thank you for your ongoing patience, and we hope you and your family continue to stay safe and warm!

Red Oak ISD SCHOOL IS OPEN 2/25

Hawk Nation, As road conditions have improved throughout the day and no additional precipitation is forecasted, we will have a regular school day on Friday, February 25 for all ROISD campuses. Our awesome staff drove the roads again this afternoon to assure safe travel can occur. All campuses will be checked in the morning again for any concerns for staff and students entering the building and driveways. All buses will run on schedule. Remember to bundle students in layers and make sure they have a coat, warm shoes, a hat, and gloves! While we can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces, please know safety is the top priority. Please allow extra time and use caution getting to school; we will exercise grace for those arriving a few minutes late due to travel time. We appreciate all our staff and families and thank you for your continued patience and support. Stay warm and safe tonight, and we will see you tomorrow.

Venus ISD 2 HOUR DELAY

All Venus ISD campuses will have a 10am delayed start on Friday, February 25th. Buses will run approximately 2 hours later than usual. Due to the delayed start, breakfast will not be served.

Waxahachie ISD OPEN 2/25 NORMAL SCHEDULE

Dear Waxahachie ISD Families,

After evaluating road conditions throughout our district during the day, and looking at the weather forecasts for this evening and tomorrow morning, all WISD campuses will hold classes on a normal schedule tomorrow, Friday, February 25. WHS will be on a C-day schedule.

Buses will run on a normal schedule tomorrow, but could be slightly delayed due to drivers exercising extra caution on their routes.

We look forward to seeing students at school tomorrow!

Harmony North Texas TBD

Based on improved road conditions, all schools in the Harmony Public Schools North Texas District will start at their regularly scheduled time(s) tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 25. Please dress warm as you head to school tomorrow, stay safe…and we will see you in the morning!

Life School

No decision relating to Friday, February 25, has been made at this time.

UNT Dallas For Friday, Feb. 25

UNT Dallas: Delayed opening at 10 a.m.

UNT Dallas College of Law: Virtual only