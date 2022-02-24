When Will My Garbage Be Collected? City Updates

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Winter Weather Once Again Impacts Trash/Recycling Collection

Arlington

Republic Services has announced that all routes have been canceled for Thursday, Feb. 24. The Arlington Landfill will also be closed and will reopen Friday, Feb. 25. All Wednesday and Thursday customers will receive service on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Cedar Hill

Waste Management will not collect trash or recycling on Thursday, February 24 due to expected hazardous road conditions. Thursday’s route will be collected on Saturday, February 26.

DeSoto

The City of DeSoto has been informed that Republic Services has suspended garbage collection operations for Thursday, February 24th due to icy conditions accompanying the Winter Storm. They are planning to push back their collection schedule by one day and plan to resume refuse collections on Friday. Republic also plans to work through Saturday to pick up the remaining scheduled waste in DeSoto.

Duncanville

Trash collection today has been canceled due to road conditions. Thursday collection routes will be moved to Friday and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.

Glenn Heights

Trash collection was impacted due to weather in Stone Creek and Bear Creek Meadow. Waste Management will return to complete trash pickup for those impacted streets/Neighborhoods on Friday, February 25th. Residents are asked to contact WM @ 972-315-5400.

Grand Prairie

There will no no collection today, Thursday, Feb. 24.

Garbage not collected yesterday, Wednesday, Feb. 23, will be collected on your next regularly scheduled collection day, which is Sat., Feb. 26.

Recycling not collected Wed., Feb. 23, will be collected on your next regularly scheduled collection day, which is Wed., March 2.

Garbage not collected Thursday, Feb. 24, will be collected on your next regularly scheduled collection day, which is Mon., Feb. 28.

Recycling not collected Thurs., Feb. 24, will be collected on your next regularly scheduled collection day, which is Thurs., March 3.

Landfill is closed today, Thurs., Feb. 24.

Lancaster

Due to anticipated inclement weather, trash and recycling services will NOT run today, Thursday, February 24, 2022. An update will be posted at a later time regarding Friday’s services. If you have any questions, you can call us 972-218-1300.

Mansfield

Republic Services has canceled its remaining collections for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and has canceled all collections for Thursday, Feb. 24.

Midlothian

Trash pickup has also been suspended till Friday, which will be a late start. Normal operations will resume on Monday.