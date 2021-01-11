Frida Kahlo: Five Works at Dallas Museum of Art

A Virtual Tour Will Also Be Available

Five works by acclaimed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo will be exhibited at Dallas Museum of Art starting Feb. 28. Frida Kahlo: Five Works includes four paintings and a drawing on loan from a private collection, courtesy of the Galería Arvil in Mexico City.

Kahlo’s work was well-known in artistic circles, especially in Mexico and the U.S., during her lifetime. Following her death in 1954, the artist’s work has won even more critical attention and international praise. Her fame has vaulted Kahlo from being remembered simply as a celebrated artist, to a global cultural phenomenon.

In the DMA’s new installation, each work will act as a vehicle for understanding larger aspects of Kahlo’s artistic practice. This includes her development of a personal language of metaphorical imagery and her exploration of still life painting late in her career. These pieces reflect Kahlo’s experiences and the events of her adventurous life. The exhibit will be on view on the Atrium Overlook on Level 4 through June 20.

Devoted: Art and Spirituality in Mexico and New Mexico also opens Feb. 28. The exhibit features works from the DMA’s Latin American collection. Both exhibitions are curated by Dr. Mark A. Castro, Jorge Baldor Curator of Latin American Art, and are included in free general admission.

“It is always exciting to delve into the works of a dynamic artist like Frida Kahlo,” said Dr. Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director. “This generous loan will offer our visitors a chance to look closely at these five works and explore the many stories they can tell about Kahlo, her remarkable work, and her inspiring life.”

A drawing, View of New York (1932), included in the exhibit shows the vista from Kahlo’s window at the Barbizon Plaza Hotel. Kahlo stayed there with her husband Diego Rivera stayed during their sojourn in the U.S. The intimate painting Diego and Frida 1929–1944 (1944) is still housed in the original shell covered frame selected by Kahlo. The personal memento was created by the artist to mark her fifteen-year relationship with Rivera.

“At a time when art has become a critical source of solace and inspiration for many of us, this small installation offers a glimpse into the work of one today’s most admired artists,” said Dr. Castro. “At the heart of the sensational story of Kahlo’s life are captivating works like these; they are visceral in their emotion and vibrant in their execution.”

A virtual tour of Frida Kahlo: Five Works will also be available at virtual DMA.org in the coming months. The Dallas Museum of Art is supported, in part, by the generosity of DMA Members and donors, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the citizens of Dallas through the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. For more information visit DMA.org.

