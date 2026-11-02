FREE RIDES To The Polls On Election Day With STAR Transit

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TERRELL, TX — STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places during the upcoming local elections. All registered voters within the STAR Transit service area are eligible to ride free. The service area includes Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster and Wilmer.

Free rides on Election Day will be available Tuesday, November 3.

All STAR Transit services, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and STARNow are eligible for this offer. To ride free, tell the bus operator or reservationist you are riding to and from the polls, or use the code Vote1126 on the STARNow App. Rides are subject to availability and must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone. Free rides are only available to voters traveling to and from the polls.

To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit at least 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip.

Scheduling agents are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at (877) 631-5278. To book a STARNow ride, download the STARNow app free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Se habla español.

For more information on voting locations, visit:

Dallas County – www.DallasCountyVotes.org

Kaufman County – www.KaufmanCounty.net/434/Current-Election-Information

Rockwall County – www.RockwallVotes.com

“Every election, we hear from riders who want to vote but do not have a way to get there,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director. “Offering free rides to the polls is a simple way we can help our neighbors take part, whether they vote early or on November 3. We are proud to support our community in making all voices heard.”