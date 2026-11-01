The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Hosts Spectacular Holiday Experiences with Modern Texas Flai

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The holiday season is right around the corner, and the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is preparing to welcome guests with a lineup of experiences designed to make the season merry and memorable. The storied property, recently named a Michelin Key hotel, will be transformed with dazzling holiday décor, highlighted by a spectacular 24-foot tree perched on a platform overlooking the outdoor pool deck.

The holiday fun begins Friday, Nov. 27, with the official Tree Lighting. Gather on the pool deck as the 24-foot tree illuminates the evening, accompanied by seasonal cocktails, festive treats and live carolers. A charming pop-up ornament shop will round out the celebration, offering the perfect opportunity to take home a special keepsake to commemorate the season.

On Saturdays and Sundays, families can step into Winter Wonderland with weekend storytelling by the fireplace. Set within the resort’s luxury and deluxe cabanas, the experience invites families to gather fireside beneath twinkling holiday lights for an evening of interactive storytelling. S’mores and handcrafted hot cocoa will be served alongside a bottle of Moët & Chandon, creating a cozy retreat for all ages. In addition to the weekend readings, there will be a special Christmas Eve story time on Dec. 24.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, families can embrace their creative side during a Gingerbread Decorating Experience, led by expert Bakery Chef Stephanie Milla. Each participant will receive a pre-assembled gingerbread house, allowing them to skip straight to the fun of decorating with candies, icing and holiday-inspired embellishments. Seasonal beverages and cheerful holiday music will add to the merry atmosphere. Advanced registration is required for $95 per house and can be made here.

Throughout the season, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is adding an extra sprinkle of magic to traditional tea service with Holiday Tea with Santa. Set against the chic backdrop of Bar Juniper, transformed for the season with upscale holiday décor, families can savor warm sips, seasonal savories, sweets and bubbles alongside a special visit from Santa Claus. Children will have the opportunity to spend time with Santa, write letters to him, listen to holiday stories and take home a special keepsake.

For more information on seasonal activities at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, visit the holiday experiences landing page.

To complete the ultimate holiday getaway, guests can retreat to the resort’s recently renovated rooms, suites and villas, where indulgent comfort meets overnight restoration. For a more secluded escape, The Villa Inner Circle Package offers personalized service and elevated accommodations, including a private patio and lounge area, seasonal welcome amenity, $100 daily resort credit, dedicated 24/7 villa concierge, daily spa access, special pricing on spa treatments and on-property dining, nightly turndown service, a fireside s’mores experience and more.

HOLIDAY EVENT DETAILS

Holiday Tree Lighting

November 27

5—7 p.m.

Join us as we officially welcome the holiday season with our annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration. Gather on the Pool Deck to marvel at a beautifully decorated holiday tree while enjoying festive cocktails, seasonal treats, and live carolers. Browse a charming holiday ornament pop-up shop and create cherished memories with family and friends as holiday magic comes to life.

Winter Wonderland & Storytelling by the Fireplace

Saturdays and Sundays, November 28 – December 20

Christmas Eve reading on December 24

4 –8 p.m.

Luxury Cabana: $250

Deluxe Cabana: $150

Nestled within our luxury and deluxe cabanas, this exclusive holiday experience invites guests to gather fireside for festive storytelling, seasonal treats and sparkling champagne beneath twinkling holiday lights. Enjoy s’mores, handcrafted cocoa and a bottle of Moët & Chandon while creating memorable holiday moments with loved ones. Select evenings will feature special holiday storytelling experiences designed to delight guests of all ages. Cabana pricing includes up to 4 guests. Additional guests may join for $35 per person. Reservations are required and can be made at: ritzcarltondallaslascolinas.ipoolside.com/services/2026holidayexperiences/

Gingerbread Decorating Experience

Saturday, December 19

11 a.m.- 1 p.m., 3 –5 p.m.

$95 per house

Bring holiday magic to life in our family-friendly gingerbread workshop led by our expert Bakery Chef, Stephanie Milla. Each guest receives a pre-assembled gingerbread house to decorate

with candies, icing, and festive embellishments. Accompanied by seasonal beverage offerings and cheerful holiday music, a joyful afternoon awaits. Reservations are required and can be made at ritzcarltondallaslascolinas.ipoolside.com/services/2026holidayexperiences/

Holiday Tea with Santa

Saturdays and Sundays, December 5 – December 20

Christmas Week seatings December 22 – December 24

12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

$135 per adult, $55 for kids 12 and over, free for kids 5-12

A treasured family tradition awaits at Holiday Tea with Santa. Enjoy a festive tea service

featuring seasonal savories, sweets, bubbles – an experience for all ages.

Throughout the experience, children will enjoy visits from Santa Claus and his festive helpers, holiday story time, and a special keepsake gift to commemorate the occasion. Reservations are required and can be made at www.opentable.com/r/bar-juniper-irving

About The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, recently underwent a $55 million renovation, reemerging as a modern Texas luxury resort. Nestled in the upscale neighborhood of Las Colinas in Irving and central to Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, the 400-acre property features 427 guest rooms, suites and villas, a world-class spa and salon, expansive pool deck, five on-site dining outlets, two 18-hole championship golf courses, as well as 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.