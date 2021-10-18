Free COVID-19 Testing Available at MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Facebook

While COVID-19 cases are declining across Texas, there’s still a high demand for COVID-19 tests. With the return of school, fall sports and festivals it became difficult to find appointments for COVID-19 tests. As a result, many urgent cares and emergency rooms became overwhelmed with patients seeking a test.

Today, a free COVID-19 testing kiosk will open to provide PCR tests at the Midlothian Independent School District (MISD) Multi-Purpose Stadium, 1800 S. 14th Street. To access the kiosk, located at Gate C, on the visitor side of the stadium, use the entrance off the US Highway 287 service road, going west.

Operated by Curative, the kiosk will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Appointments are easily made through the Curative website, https://curative.com/search#9/34.05/-118.25

Walk-ups are also accepted.

When you make your appointment, you will be asked for insurance information, but you may still be tested without health insurance. Either way, there will be no out-of-pocket costs.

Upon arrival, you will be given a self-collected swab test kit and be provided instructions.

Test results will be available in 1 to 2 days upon receipt at the lab. Tests are picked up by the lab from the kiosk once a day.

Things to Know Before You Are Tested:

Do not eat or drink 20 minutes before visiting the kiosk.

Do not use toothpaste or mouthwash 20 minutes before visiting the kiosk.

Do not wear lipstick, chapstick, or any other lip product.

This kiosk is made possible by the City of Midlothian with the cooperation of MISD.