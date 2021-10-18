Dial One is #1 in 2021 Readers Choice Awards for Plumbing

Facebook

Dial One Johnson Plumbing on 830 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75208 is known for their quick response to calls for help.

A family business serving Cedar Hill and the surrounding Areas Since 1965 and has been providing exceptional services for homeowners in Cedar Hill and the Dallas Area for over 50 years.

The expert technicians are licensed, insured and highly trained.

“We understand how important it is that you get timely, trustworthy repairs for your heating, cooling and plumbing systems,” says Daniel Johnson, Service Manager. “It is our privilege to provide a full scope of assessment, repairs, installation and 24/7 emergency services.”

Problem-solving is the company’s specialty, says Michelle Johnson, Director of sales and Marketing. “Some of our favorite calls are ones where two or three other companies have been out and couldn’t fix the problem. I know we can figure out and get it repaired.”

Michelle’s grandfather started the company in 1965 and her mother, Sherrie Johnson Hartsock, is the owner now and has worked there for thirty years. Michelle’s brother, Daniel, is the Service Manager. The family business treats their customers like family, so nobody gets frustrated waiting long for a repair.

Their business is well known in the area, and their team is quick to help when a call comes in.

Busiest Day of the Year For Plumbers

And, the busiest day of the year for plumbers is coming soon: the day after Thanksgiving. With all the extra guests and all the cooking going on, backed up toilets and clogged sinks are a problem.

“The number one problem the day after Thanksgiving is stopped up kitchen sinks and garbage disposals, due to some of the foods that shouldn’t go down the disposal like bones or kitchen grease,” says Daniel. His advice? “When in doubt, throw it out – throw it in the trash.”

It’s crucial to have safe, functioning plumbing, heating, and AC throughout the year. Especially during extreme weather and temperatures experienced like the heat in July and cold in January.

Dial One Johnson Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing, heating, and cooling services:

Commercial and residential plumbing installation, maintenance, and repair

Heating and furnace installation, maintenance, and repair

Accessory parts repair and installation

Fixture repair and installation

Water heater installation, maintenance, and repair

Drain, pipes and sewer cleaning and unclogging

Emergency plumbing, heating, and cooling services

The company provides 24-hour emergency services for those urgent times when a repair can’t wait until the next day. They specialize in drain line stoppages and Fixture repairs. They work on both residential and commercial plumbing issues.

In addition, all plumbers are certified technicians and have had a safety background check. They are professional, friendly, and go the extra mile. Problem-solving is their specialty.

And the company provides financing for the bigger repairs or replacement of equipment so there’s no waiting on getting a home issue remedied. It’s no wonder they are Focus Daily news Readers’ Choice for Plumbing and AC/heating repair.

