Glenn Heights Veterans Day 5K Picks Up Speed

Glenn Heights Veterans Day 5K

GLENN HEIGHTS – Running to recognize and appreciate local veterans took place over the weekend in the City of Glenn Heights.

The City of Glenn Heights Veterans Day 5K and Fun Run Billed a success with as many as 50 runners lined up this past Saturday morning at Glenn Heights Heritage Park to take part in the City of Glenn Heights Veterans Day 5K and Fun Run. The 5K and Fun Run was followed by an Appreciation Ceremony.

“In the past, this event was partnered with Family Festival and operated under the name “Veterans Memorial 5K Walk, Run and Roll,” Lewis explained.

Last year, the race and event had approximately 30 runners participate and over 40 Veterans within the Glenn Heights community recognized.

This year, the hope was for 50-plus participants in the race. The event was also free this year because Lewis said, “We want to build brand awareness with the community and hopefully make this event accessible for any and every person that wants to participate to honor the Veteran in their life.”

Community partners attending this year included K104, DeSoto ISD’s McCowan Middle School Color Guard, and Community Council. A light breakfast was included with event registration.

Lewis said a strong showing had been expected. In fact, the city had geared up for more than 100-plus residents and interested attendees taking part in the weekend veteran’s celebration. As has been the tradition for the past six years, the Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony took place Saturday immediately following the race.

“For the Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony, we recognize and thank all active duty military members and Veterans for their service by having the Mayor and Council say commemorative words and distribute a token of appreciation to each attendee,” Lewis said.

“For the past six years, we have conducted an Appreciation Ceremony that has consistently been one of our most strongly supported events,” city officials concluded. “We love our Veteran community and wanted to recognize them and their loved ones on November 9, 2019.”

