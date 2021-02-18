Fort Worth Issues Boil Water Notice For North and West Fort Worth

Share via: 0 Shares 0





West Fort Worth Boiling Notice

Because of a loss of water system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City of Fort Worth, PWS ID 2200012, to notify water customers in the western portions of Fort Worth to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

This impacts customers from Montgomery Street westward. The three cities in this area that buy drinking water from Fort Worth – Aledo, White Settlement and Westover Hills – have been notified.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, contact the water utility at 817-392-4477 or email [email protected]

The city is working on establishing water distribution sites in this area and will announce these as soon as locations are finalized and water is on site.

The pressure loss is because of a large number of main breaks caused by the extremely cold temperatures. The loss of water through the main breaks is exceeding the ability to maintain storage through increased pumping. The utility has numerous crews working around the clock and has brought in contractors to assist with the repairs.

Bottled Water Distribution In Fort Worth

Bottled water available for residents with no water service.

Residents in a large part of north and west Fort Worth continue to be affected by two boil water notices. Other customers might be experiencing water shutoffs because of water main breaks and repairs. To date the city has responded to more than 100 water main breaks and is investigating another 80.

To assist residents who are without consumable water, four Fort Worth fire stations are open to distribute water in the impacted area:

Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive

Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive

Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

Station 41, 11400 Willow Springs Road

Residents can also pick up water at these school locations:

Northside –Trinity Springs Middle School, 3550 Keller Hicks Road

Sendera Elementary, 1216 Diamondback Lane

Comanche Springs Elementary, 8063 Comanche Springs Drive

Willow Creek Elementary, 1100 W. McLeroy Blvd.

Westside –RD Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road (starts Friday)

Western Hills High School, 3600 Boston Ave.

Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 North Normandale St. (starts Friday)

In addition to the city-operated sites, some breweries are offering water to residents

CowTown Brewery, 1301 E Belknap St.

Panther Island Brewing, 501 N Main St.

Hop Fusion Ale Works, 200 E Broadway Ave.

Wild Acre Brewing, 1734 E El Paso St.

Resident need to bring their own containers.

“This is a community problem that we are experiencing and the community is rallying to help us make sure that we have the ability to provide safe drinking water to our residents. We thank everyone who has stepped up,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis.

The Water Department realizes many affected customers have no water to boil and others have no power to boil the water. They are working to secure additional water for distribution as quickly as possible. Additional locations will be added. Continue to check the city’s website for updates. You can also call 817-392-1234 for additional water distribution locations; because supplies are limited, each household is limited to one case.

Distribution at all sites will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Fort Worth will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption.

