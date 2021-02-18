Red Oak Update On Power, Water & Trash Pick Up

Share via: 0 Shares 0





THURSDAY UPDATE FROM THE CITY OF RED OAK :

February 18, 2021

POWER – Yesterday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas directed Oncor and other utilities to begin restoring power previously dropped from the electric grid. As a result of the increased generation and stable demand, Oncor has since ceased controlled or rotating, outages.

As of this morning, there are approximately 150,000 remaining Oncor customers without power, 423 of them residing in 75154. This is a result of damage from yesterday’s winter storm, previous winter weather and storm damage that could not be identified until the equipment was re-energized, and damage to electrical equipment caused by record-breaking low temperatures.

Our personnel will continue working 24/7 to restore power to these remaining customers. We recognize the hardships that this power emergency has caused for our customers and communities. We appreciate their patience as we awaited the return of electric generation and protected the Texas electric grid.

Due to the large amounts of system activity surrounding power restoration, we expect it will take some time for our tracking systems to accurately reflect these updates in our outage map. In addition, we will continue to follow the direction of ERCOT should electric generation change and immediately take steps to inform our customers of any updates.

ROADS – Essentially, anything that was melted or slushy yesterday has hard frozen overnight. The roadways still present a substantial hazard to inattentive or careless drivers but are traversable at slow speeds with due regard for one’s surroundings. Public Works will continue to treat roadways throughout the day but encourage those who do not have to leave their house to remain home.

Also, Red Oak reminds residents there are ponds creeks and stream surfaces frozen over. Please do not attempt to go out on any frozen bodies of water. Most bodies of water are not icing over at the thickness required to support a human body and cold water is extremely dangerous.

WATER – There is NO boil notice issued for the City of Red Oak Public Water System. Our Water System is operating normally and providing an ample supply of water. However, residents are still asked to conserve water so the pressure remains stable. The Public Works Department continues to respond to requests for emergency shutoff and water main breaks. Please call dispatch (972-775-3333) to report a break. Remember, Public Works is unable to respond to calls for frozen pipes.

TRASH – CWD will resume regular service on Monday, February 22nd. Due to the delay, CWD is allowing residents to put out up to five (5) extra trash bags for collection. Commercial pick-up will begin Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday to get caught up.

NATURAL GAS – As demand for energy remains at unprecedented levels due to historically cold temperatures, suppliers continue to experience challenges with supply and delivery that limit the amount of natural gas Atmos Energy can deliver to its customers. Read More at www.atmosenergy.com/wintertips

CITY OFFICES – Administrative offices will remain closed Thursday, February 18th.

WARMING SHELTER – The Warming Shelter at 200 Live Oak St. is in standby mode. Those needing access should call 972-775-3333. We ask residents onsite to follow COVID-19 protocols (keep with your family unit, wear a mask) and keep any pets in kennels, crates or carriers.

OTHER UPDATE – As a gentle reminder, please reserve 911 calls for active emergencies only. Please call 972-775-3333 for inquiries or water-related emergencies.

