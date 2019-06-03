Ford Motors and North Texas Ford Dealers Award Scholarships

Ford Motor Company Fund matched funds invested by North Texas Ford dealers to award more than $500,000 in Ford Driving Dreams scholarships May 28. The scholarships went to 254 talented senior high school students through the “What Drives Your Dreams?” essay contest.

“Every student should have the opportunity to achieve academic success and realize their dreams,” said Joe Ávila, manager, community development, U.S. & Latin America, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Our unique collaboration with the North Texas Ford dealers reflects Ford Fund’s commitment to invest in the education of our youth and making people’s lives better.”

Best Southwest area students from Cedar Hill High School, DeSoto High School, Duncanville High School, Grand Prairie High School, South Grand Prairie High School, Lancaster High School, Mansfield Timberview High School, and Wilmer-Hutchins High School received awards.

Awards Held At American Airlines Center

Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, celebrated the scholarship recipients at an evening event at the American Airlines Center May 28. Accomplished author and motivational speaker Alex Montoya shared his inspiring story. He challenged students to focus on their aspirations and never give up on their goals. Parents, community leaders, and Ford representatives also attended the celebration.

During the scholarship celebration, a Ford Transit Connect vehicle was presented to Collin County Meals on Wheels, as part of Ford Fund’s commitment to a myriad of initiatives that address hunger relief locally and nationwide.

Ford Driving Dreams was designed by Ford Motor Company Fund to help youth graduate on time and pursue higher education. The initiative has impacted more than 200,000 students across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Latin America since it was launched in 2012. It has delivered more than $10 million in educational resources. The scholarships are administered by the LULAC National Education Service Center, Inc. (LNESC). In addition to Ford Driving Dreams, Ford Fund educational programs in the United States include Ford Blue Oval Scholars, Ford Next Generation Learning, Ford College Community Challenge, and the Ford STEAM Lab. For more information, visit FordDrivingDreams.com.

About Ford Motor Company Fund

As the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, Ford Fund’s mission is to strengthen communities and help make people’s lives better. Working with dealers and nonprofit partners in 63 countries, Ford Fund provides access to opportunities and resources that help people reach their full potential. Since 1949, Ford Fund has invested more than $2 billion in programs that support education, promote safe driving, enrich community life and encourage employee volunteering. For more information, visit www.fordfund.org.

