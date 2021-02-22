YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Will Launch First eSports League and Tournaments March 1

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Registration for Spring league closes February 25; open to kids from ages 8 to 18

DALLAS (February 22, 2021) – The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is excited to announce our first-ever eSports league and tournaments. eSports is a video game competition for individuals and teams. Gamers in the Y’s leagues and tournaments will enjoy game play in Rocket League, Madden, Smash, Fortnite, Pokemon, NBA2K, and FIFA.

Registration is now open and ends on February 25. The cost is $65 per child. The season will begin on March 1 and last 8 weeks. Kids from ages 8-13 years will compete in one age category, and 14-18 in another. Players can sign up and play with friends or will be assigned to a group in their age range. Registration includes one game choice from Fortnite, Madden, Rocket League or Smash. For more information and to register, visit https://www.ymcadallas.org/esports.

As with all YMCA leagues, YMCA eSports will encourage and promote healthy kids, families and communities by placing a priority on involvement, healthy competition rather than rivalry, the value of participation over winning, team-building as well as individual development, a positive self-image and mutual respect for others.

“The YMCA is excited to launch this new program as we continue to evolve to find ways to keep kids engaged with one another virtually during COVID,” said Keith Vinson, VP of Operations for the Dallas YMCA. “Not only do eSports require teamwork, communication, critical and strategic thinking, creativity, sportsmanship and leadership, but they also help kids develop friendships and provide an educational opportunity through developing STEM skills that can help with a future career path. Currently, more than 200 colleges and universities offer nearly $15 million in eSports scholarships.”

All youth have an opportunity to play and families are encouraged to participate.

Additional benefits for kids who participate in eSports include:

Improved hand-eye coordination

Improved attention & visual acuity

Improved basic visual processing and executive function.

Problem-solving & strategy skill development

71% of parents report gaming having net positive effects for children.

Boosts self-confidence and player socialization.

54% of gamers say gaming helps them connect with friends.

In the span of just five years, over 125 higher education institutions have created varsity collegiate eSports programs including local colleges – North Texas University, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Arlington and SMU

More than thirty U.S. colleges and universities offer scholarships for gamers.

All eSports games are copyrighted by their respective owners.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Founded in 1885, the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves thousands of men, women and children each year, regardless of age, income or background. Anchored in communities across North Texas, the Dallas Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. The Y ensures all people have equitable access to the essentials needed to become thriving members of the community. Daily, the Y bridges and fills individual and community needs as a catalyst for impactful change. The YMCA makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive, with three areas of impact: Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. To learn more or get involved, please visit www.ymcadallas.org.

