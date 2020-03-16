Cedar Hill ISD CLOSES Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus

We also have a complete and evolving list of other DFW area school closings due to COVID-19/novel coronavirus.

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Announces CHISD Closed Indefinitely

Cedar Hill, TX – Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson has announced today that the District will be closed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

CHISD’s decision was made due to advice from the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department (DCHHS) with the intent of slowing the spread of the Coronavirus. The cancellations include classes, activities and after school programs.

“The safety of our scholars and staff are of the utmost importance during this challenging time,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “We will continue to work closely with federal, state and local officials as we continue to assess and reassess the situation.”

Cedar Hill ISD recognizes that our schools provide critical needs to our communities and this extraordinary circumstance places a strain on families.

In the coming days and weeks, you will hear from CHISD Administration about the services we’ll continue to offer and online instructional opportunities, such as Flex Learning.

We sincerely appreciate the Cedar Hill ISD community’s patience and understanding. We would not be taking this action if it was not absolutely necessary.

For information and updates on how the District is addressing the Coronavirus, log on to chisd.net/coronavirus

Save

Comments

comments