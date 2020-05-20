Five Additional COVID-19 Cases, Five Recoveries Ellis County

May 20, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of five additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 286 cases of COVID-19, including 210 recoveries.

These five additional cases of COVID-19 include a 25 year-old male and 63 year-old male of Ennis, 32 year-old female and 57 year-old male of Midlothian, and a 63 year-old female of Red Oak.

As of today, DSHS has reported 3,661 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/.

American Airlines Testing Site

American Airlines Center Parking Lot E, located at 2500 Victory Avenue in Dallas.

Drive-thru Testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Criteria:

Must have temperature of 99.6 or higher and shortness of breath or cough; OR

Anyone 65-years-old or older; OR

Anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc.)

Any first responders, DART drivers, healthcare workers, grocery store and essential retail store workers

This testing center is a federally supported COVID-19 site and will be available through June 30th

The Ellis Davis Field House Testing Site

The Ellis Davis Field House, located at 9191 South Polk Street in Dallas.

Drive-thru Testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Criteria:

Must have temperature of 99.6 or higher and shortness of breath or cough; OR

Anyone 65-years-old or older; OR

Anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc.)

Any first responders, DART drivers, healthcare workers, grocery store and essential retail store workers

This testing center is a federally supported COVID-19 site and will be available through June 30th

