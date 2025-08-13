Fish City Grill Offers Fresh Seafood + Chalkboard Specials

Facebook

Fish City Grill and its sibling, Half Shells, started when Lovett and Bill Bayne opened a small, 12-table restaurant in Dallas Snider Plaza. Their company now operates 23 restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida. DFW boasts 12 of those locations, including one in Mansfield where we had lunch. They also recently opened a new Fish City Grill in Waxahachie.

This was our first time to try the food at FCG, after being invited to experience some of their innovative chalkboard specials. Colleague Chris Waits and I were greeted by the Mansfield GM and part owner Deb Robinson and Chef Ramon Carreon. I was immediately impressed by how much space they have, with several large dining areas and a busy bar. Judging from the lunch crowds, Fish City Grill in Mansfield is obviously a popular spot.

Fish City Grill Chalkboard Specials

After looking over the chalkboard specials along with the regular menu, we couldn’t resist ordering their trademarked Oyster Nachos appetizer. A unique and delicious take on fried oysters, the appetizer combines six fried oysters with Chipotle tartar sauce and house-made Pico de Gallo ($12.99). Each bite delivers a spicy burst of flavor. I’m an oyster lover while Chris isn’t that fond of them, but we both enjoyed every bite of the Oyster Nachos ($12.99).

Chalkboard specials for August feature Texas Redfish & Grilled Shrimp (crawfish butter sauce, dirty rice and herb green beans- $28.50). Chef Ramon had a very special and rare treat on hand, though, so we were invited to share a platter with grilled Alaskan Copper River salmon. The seasonal delicacy was served with rice and sauteed summer squash.

Dreamy Grilled Cheese Shrimp & Lobster Sandwich

The highlight of the lunch for both of us, though, was a rich, gooey, grilled cheese shrimp and lobster sandwich (cheddar, jack, American, queso Blanco, thick cut bacon, sriracha, and green onions, on grilled sourdough-$21.99). I still dream about that sandwich!

August Chalkboard Specials also include Jalapeno Bacon Cobia Tacos (Grilled Cobia, sweet chipotle aioli, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo), served with sweet potato fries ($16.50). Grilled Branzino is also featured (with chimichurri, garlic herb potatoes, and grilled broccolini – $25), along with the Texas Redfish and Grilled Shrimp previously mentioned.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells bring the freshest, most flavorful seafood to offer their guests. The unique chalkboard specials at each of their 23 locations change twice each day. However, at least two of Executive Chef Molly Winkler’s special creations are available all month.

Other popular menu items include the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake on the appetizer menu, along with their proprietary Mystic Mermaid Oysters from Cape Cod. Fish or shrimp tacos, shrimp Po’ Boy, and the delightful lobster & shrimp grilled cheese sandwich are also fan favorites. Other favorites include the Seafood Platter, Garlic Caper Grilled Salmon, blackened Rainbow trout, and a Snow Crab Boil.

Happy Hour Specials

Fish City Grill and Half Shells serves new Happy Hour specials, available Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. The Happy Hour menu features coastal bites and a variety of refreshing drinks perfect for after-work wind-downs.

Happy Hour drink menu includes: $5 Gold Margaritas, $9 Old Fashioneds, and Half-price wines by the glass. Bonus: Mondays feature half-price bottles of wine all day.

The HH food options include: Oysters-Mystic Mermaids and other select oysters, $2; Crispy Calamari (Topped with Parmesan, lemon aioli and Thai sriracha sauce, $11). A Double Smash Bacon Cheeseburger (Two ¼-pound patties, Worcestershire aioli, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with your choice of a side, $10) is also on the Happy Hour menu.

The Fish City Grill in Mansfield is open till 9 p.m. daily, located at 581 West Debbie Lane, phone 817-225-2094. Other DFW locations include Allen, Burleson, Dallas (Lake Highlands, Preston/Royal), Flower Mound, Richardson, Southlake, and Waxahachie. Half Shells are still in the original Snider Plaza location, along with Plano, and Prosper.