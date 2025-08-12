Spritz Season Is Here—These Recipes Bring the Bubbles

When the summer sun cranks up the heat, there’s nothing better than cooling off with a crisp, bubbly spritz in hand. Light, refreshing, and just the right amount of boozy, these cocktails are like a mini vacation in a glass. From the zesty pop of a classic Limoncello spritz to creative twists bursting with fresh fruit or herbs, every sip feels like you’ve been whisked away to the Italian coast—or maybe a lazy afternoon in the countryside.
Pallini Spritz Recipe
Ingredients
2 parts Pallini Limoncello
3 parts Prosecco
1 part Sparkling water
Lemon or Orange slice for garnish
Method
Add all the ingredients to a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon or orange slice.
And give the Pallini Limonzero (SRP: $18.99) a try. It offers the same authentic lemon flavor without the buzz, using the same Sfusato lemons. Gluten-free and vegan, it earned the top “Master” award at the 2022 Global Spirits Masters for its close resemblance to traditional limoncello.
NOLET’S Silver Aviation Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin
0.25 oz Créme de Violette
0.25 oz Maraschino Liqueur
0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Champagne, Dry Sparkling Wine, or Soda Water
Cherry, Lavender, or Lemon for Garnish
Method:
Pour all ingredients but Champagne/Soda into a mixing glass with ice, and shake until well-chilled. Pour into a balloon glass over fresh ice and top with Champagne, Sparkling Wine or Club Soda
CASAMIGAS SPRITZ
Ingredients
1 oz. Casamigas Jalapeno Tequila
.75 oz. Italian Bitter Orange Liqueur
2 oz. Chilled Prosecco
2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters
1 Dash Scrappy’s Fire Tincture Bitters
Splash Club Soda (Suggest Fever-Tree)
½ Thick Rim Chili Salt/Sugar
Garnish Cara Cara Orange Wheel
Instructions
Wet ½ rim of glass with orange wheel and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients, except chilled prosecco and club soda, directly into a white wine glass. Add ice into wine glass, top off with chilled prosecco, splash with club soda and garnish.
Yoko Spritz
Ingredients
- 1.0 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 1.0 oz Grapefruit Juice
- 1.0 oz Aperol
- 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
- Top with Sparkling Wine
Directions
- Build in ice filled wine glass.
- Ensure ingredients are mixed thoroughly.
- Garnish with a grapefruit slice and sprig of rosemary.
Riunite Lambrusco Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 part Riunite Lambrusco
- 1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
- A splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon
Instructions: Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.