Spritz Season Is Here—These Recipes Bring the Bubbles

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Pallini limocwllo on Italian coast
Photo credit Pallini

When the summer sun cranks up the heat, there’s nothing better than cooling off with a crisp, bubbly spritz in hand. Light, refreshing, and just the right amount of boozy, these cocktails are like a mini vacation in a glass. From the zesty pop of a classic Limoncello spritz to creative twists bursting with fresh fruit or herbs, every sip feels like you’ve been whisked away to the Italian coast—or maybe a lazy afternoon in the countryside.

Pallini Spritz Recipe

Ingredients

2 parts Pallini Limoncello

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Sparkling water

Lemon or Orange slice for garnish

Method

Add all the ingredients to a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon or orange slice.

And give the Pallini Limonzero (SRP: $18.99)  a try. It offers the same authentic lemon flavor without the buzz, using the same Sfusato lemons. Gluten-free and vegan, it earned the top “Master” award at the 2022 Global Spirits Masters for its close resemblance to traditional limoncello.

NOLET’S Silver Aviation Spritz 

Nolet's gin

Ingredients:

1 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin

0.25 oz Créme de Violette

0.25 oz Maraschino Liqueur

0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Champagne, Dry Sparkling Wine, or Soda Water

Cherry, Lavender, or Lemon for Garnish

 

Method:

Pour all ingredients but Champagne/Soda into a mixing glass with ice, and shake until well-chilled. Pour into a balloon glass over fresh ice and top with Champagne, Sparkling Wine or Club Soda

 

 

CASAMIGAS SPRITZ  

aperol spritz

Ingredients

1 oz. Casamigas Jalapeno Tequila

.75 oz. Italian Bitter Orange Liqueur

2 oz. Chilled Prosecco

2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters

1 Dash Scrappy’s Fire Tincture Bitters

Splash Club Soda (Suggest Fever-Tree)

½ Thick Rim Chili Salt/Sugar

Garnish Cara Cara Orange Wheel

Instructions  

Wet ½ rim of glass with orange wheel and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients, except chilled prosecco and club soda, directly into a white wine glass. Add ice into wine glass, top off with chilled prosecco, splash with club soda and garnish.

Yoko Spritz

Mezcal Union and cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1.0 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1.0 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • 1.0 oz Aperol
  • 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
  • Top with Sparkling Wine

Directions

  • Build in ice filled wine glass.
  • Ensure ingredients are mixed thoroughly.
  • Garnish with a grapefruit slice and sprig of rosemary.

Riunite Lambrusco Spritz

Lambrusco spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Riunite Lambrusco
  • 1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
  • A splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon

Instructions: Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.

Previous articleNEW REPORT: Small Business Optimism Rises
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.