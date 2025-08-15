Duncanville City Council Postpones Bond Election

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Duncanville City Council voted not to hold a bond election in November 2025 at its recent budget meeting. Instead, they plan to consider holding one in May 2026. This will give more time to study the needs of the Duncanville Police Station.

At the same meeting, the Council asked for a “facilities assessment,” which is a study that looks at a building’s condition, how it is used now, and what will be needed in the future.

Duncanville Bond Committee

In 2025, the City of Duncanville created a Bond Committee with nine community members appointed by the City Council. The committee met from March 20 to July 7, 2025, to review and suggest projects for a possible bond program. They recommended two projects: improvements to the Duncanville Police Department (Proposition A) and the Municipal Service Center (Proposition B). Together, the projects were estimated to cost $20 million, which would not increase the City’s tax rate.

City leaders said the delay is the best way to plan carefully and make sure the final project meets the community’s needs. The extra time will let the City look more closely at long-term needs, how the space will work best, and how services can be improved. The goal is to create a police facility that is safe, efficient, and accommodates future needs.

The City of Duncanville will hire a contractor to do the Police Station facilities assessment and share the results at a future City Council meeting. Residents can follow updates on the City’s website and social media.