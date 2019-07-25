Fiddler On The Roof Opens At Music Hall At Fair Park

The Tony-Award® nominated Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” opens Aug. 7 and runs through Aug. 18 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The national touring production is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM), Broadway Across America (BAA), and Performing Arts Fort Worth. Following its Dallas run, the show is onstage at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Aug. 20-25.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, “Fiddler on the Roof” is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher and choreographed by acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter. The show is inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition.”The original Broadway production opened in 1964, and was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler On The Roof Cast & Crew

The cast of “Fiddler on the Roof” is led by Israeli theatre, film and TV star Yehezkel Lazarov in the lead role of Tevye. The cast also features Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente,Mel Weyn as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Natalie Powers as Chava, Danielle Allen as Sphintze, Emerson Glick as Bielke, Jesse Weil as Motel, Ryne Nardecchia as Perchick, Joshua Logan Alexander as Fyedka and Jeffrey Brooks as Constable. The ensemble includes Danny Arnold, Eric Berey, Nicholas Berke, Eloise DeLuca, Derek Ege, David Ferguson, Olivia Gjurich, Michael Hegarty, Allegra Herman, Carolyn Keller, Paul Morland, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, Jacob Nahor, Jack O’Brien, Honza Pelichovsky, Leah Platt, Lynda Senisi, Nick Siccone, Brian Silver, and Britte Steele.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Single tickets for the Dallas engagement of “Fiddler on the Roof” start at $20 (pricing subject to change). Tickets are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. You can also be purchase tickets in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office during office hours. For groups of ten or more, call (214) 426-4768.

Single tickets for Bass Hall engagement start at $44 (prices subject to change). To charge tickets by phone, call (817) 212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com.

About Performing Arts Fort Worth

The mission of the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall is to serve as a permanent home to major performing arts organizations of Fort Worth and as a premiere venue for other attractions so as to enhance the range, quality, and accessibility of cultural fare available to the public; to promulgate arts education; and to contribute to the cultural life of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and the region. Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit organization that oversees management of the Hall, also presents national touring Broadway product under the Broadway at the Bass banner, as well as programming that includes the BNSF Popular Entertainment Series.

