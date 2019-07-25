Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Backpack Drive Supports North Texas

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Holds Local Backpack Drive At 21 Locations

(DALLAS) – With the rise in North Texas school districts that have a high volume of students in need, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is teaming up with local Dallas radio station, 94.9 KLTY, to coordinate donations of backpacks and school supplies at all of their 21 North Texas locations beginning on July 22, 2019.

“We are strongly committed to the communities we serve. In the spirit of back-to-

school and access to great education for each and every child, we are opening our

doors to anyone who wants to gather new school supplies, fill as many backpacks

as they can and bring them to any of our collection boxes. Our goal is to get as

many supplies and backpacks to students in time for the first day of the 2019-2020

school year,” says Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Director of Marketing, Baylea Wood.

Soulman’s and 94.9 KLTY will be hosting a Kick-Off Event on August 3, 2019 at the

Rowlett Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additionally, there will be

four live remote broadcasts in August at the Soulman’s Bar-B-Que locations in

Southlake (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 5), Wylie (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 6),

Mansfield (5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 7) and Royse City (3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August

9).

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is honored to support education in North Texas through numerous initiatives. Throughout the year, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que hosts events that benefit their neighboring schools. Coupled with fundraising for booster clubs, auction donations, team meals and Spirit Nights, Soulman’s is a proud sponsor of education in North Texas.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8

different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn!

Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018). Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online or on Facebook.

