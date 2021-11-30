Ferris Offers COVID-19 Treatment, Testing & Vaccine In One Place

Facebook

Ferris home to only COVID-19 testing/vaccine/treatment center in Ellis County

FERRIS – The “pop-up” Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center that opened in the City of Ferris in September, 2021 has now become a fixture.

It is the only COVID-19 treatment, testing and vaccine center in Ellis County also offering boosters and flu shots.

The center is staffed by MDLab, and drug costs are covered by state and federal funding so the treatment is free of charge.

The center originally began when the City of Ferris used its COVID-19 relief funds of approximately $180,000.00 to open the “pop-up” therapy center.

Since Ferris established the center now the state has come in and offered to pay for the facility to stay open at least until the end of the year.

“We were able to obtain this opportunity through relationships established prior to the pandemic and this is a great opportunity for both the City of Ferris and Ellis County,” said Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams. “We are proud that Ferris is leading the way and putting our money where our mouth is on concern for our citizens and living one of core values of, “People First.” This is an opportunity that is not being widely seen across the State of Texas and we are grateful to have this opportunity.”

Since the center opened in September to the end of October it has administered 1,200 doses of Regeneron.

“Regeneron gives people an option to lessen the load of COVID-19 whether vaccinated or not,” Williams said. “When we started this center our hospitals were over capacity and now we are less than 10% of the hospitals having COVID-19 patients.”

The Monoclonal Antibody Clinic is open and fully staffed. To visit check out MDLABTX.com or walk-up to the center for assistance.

The Flu Vaccine is available at the Ferris Scout House. Vaccines are available from 8:30 am – 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and no appointments are necessary to receive the vaccine.

Other services available:

• COVID-19 Testing

• COVID-19 Vaccine (Moderna & Pfizer)

• COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment