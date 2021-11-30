Christmas Festivities in Duncanville: Parade, Tree Lighting & More

Facebook

Duncanville hosts the city’s annual Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, postponed to Dec. 10 due to a Dec. 4 conflict with Duncanville HS’s playoff game vs DeSoto. This year’s festivities feature a lighted Christmas Parade down Main Street, pictures with Santa, the Tree Lighting Ceremony, and much more.

Christmas Parade

The parade route starts at 7 p.m. on Wheatland Rd at Freeman Street, heads west and turns right on N. Main Street, then ends into downtown Duncanville. Residents are welcome to set up blankets and chairs along the parade route to enjoy the fun and creative floats. After the parade, head downtown for the Tree Lighting Ceremony and festivities.

The Tree Lighting, Concert & Festivities start at 8 p.m. in Downtown Duncanville near Memorial Park (101 N. Main Street0. Join Duncanville Mayor Barry L. Gordon as he lights the downtown Christmas tree and kicks off the holiday festivities. Live performances, Christmas carols, yummy food and drink options, bounce houses, games, and much more are planned. Expect street closures on Wheatland from Freeman to Main between the 5 and 7 p.m., and on Main from Freeman to Davis between 6 to 9 p.m.

Visit Santa Claus

Children and their families are invited to dress up for pictures with Santa, who is located at Ben Franklin Apothecary on Main Street, from 5-9 p.m.

Santa’s Mailbox will be at City Hall – 203 E. Wheatland Rd. for children to send their letters to Santa Claus. Drop off your letter to Santa by Dec. 13 so he can reply before Christmas. Be sure to include your child’s name and a return address.

“Master’s Voice” Concert

The popular Gospel music quartet will perform their “Season to Sing” concert at First Christian Church in Duncanville Dec. 2. The quartet’s Christian music ministry is based in Bristow, OK, but the quartet tours the country to perform Christian music concerts, church services, and revivals over 170 days a year.

Ricky Capps is the founder and owner of Master’s Voice, and has dedicated his life to that which God has called him. Ricky wears many hats, fulfilling the roles of preacher, boss, emcee, tenor, comic relief, and friend. Master’s Voice has a heart for souls because Ricky does. He says, “When I die, if people can’t say that I reminded them of Jesus, then my life was in vain.”

Lead singer T.J. Evans brings professionalism, approachability, loyalty, and consistency to the ministry. T.J. is one of the finest communicators of the Gospel music scene. Renowned baritone Lathan Moore’s marvelous voice is combined with his powerful testimony of the power and grace of God. Bass singer Jerry Pilgrim wows fans with his room-rattling notes and heart-felt ballads.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church in Duncanville. For information, please visit fccduncanville.org.