Fair Fare on the Square Returns to Garland

Garland residents can sample Fair Fare on the Square again this fall, even before the State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 24. A number of downtown restaurants are creating typical State Fair foods for their customers. After a great response to the first Fair Fare last Sept. (when the State Fair’s cancellation left us craving our favorite foods), downtown restaurants return with all things “fit to be fried or served on a stick.” Fair Fare on the Square runs Sept. 1-30, giving local foodies a head start on fair-inspired flavors.

“We are excited to see the State Fair return, and our program is perfect for anyone who can’t wait to get their fair food game on,” said Dana Lodge, CVB and Events Director for the City of Garland. “The restaurants clustered around our downtown Square have outdone themselves with a new and tantalizing ‘Fair Fare’ menu. Come several times throughout the month or make it a progressive dinner for the record books.”

With no admission fee, and items priced to entice at $2-$15, the food and drink can be easily enjoyed al fresco. Participating eateries are on Main, 6th and State streets, on or only steps away from Garland’s historic Square. Sample a corny dog waffle or “trashcan” beef brisket fries, followed by funnel cake fries with fruity pebbles or a churro sundae for a sweet treat. Wash it all down with Big Tex Tea or a S’moretado.

Fair Fare Restaurants

Below is a list of participating restaurants and their “Fair Fare” specials. Be sure to check with individual restaurants for their hours.

Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery: Funnel cake fries with dairy-free whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles; foot-long corn dogs. Dos Banderas: Fried Oreo sundae; churro sundae. G-Town Nutrition: assorted Fair-inspired teas (e.g. cotton candy tea; Harley Quinn tea) and shakes (e.g. fried ice cream shake; churro shake; Mama’s sweet apple pie shake).

Rosalind Coffee TX: S’moretado; caramel apple latte; no-fry fried affogato; waffle on a stick; frozen banana. Hubbard’s Cupboard: Chicken and waffles on a stick; root beer float. Main St. Café: Fried chocolate covered strawberries. Main St Deli : Gyros (optional: add fries). Paw Paw’s Sweet Shop & Café: The Horny Toad – fried pimiento cheese; fried Oreos; fried cookies; fried PB & J; fried Twinkies.

5th Avenue Nutrition: Corny dog waffle; funnel cake waffle; cheese curd waffle; fried twinkie latte; Yellow Ribbon lemonade slushie. Mrs. J’s Heavenly Delights: Caramel and candy apples. Tavern on the Square: Jumbo bacon-wrapped hotdog; trashcan beef brisket fries. Blue Rat Thai Kitchen: Thai chicken curry puff. Scoop N Buns: Scoop N Bites with cinnamon buns.

For more information , check out visitgarland.com/fairfareonthesquare.