Everybody Eats – Free Meals for Unemployed Workers

Everybody Eats provides free meals to laid-off service industry and other displaced Dallas employees during the Covid-19 crisis. Created by Elias Pope, 8020 Concepts (HG Sply Co., HERO, Standard Service) founder, and his team, the initiative is sponsored by Richard Torres of Chefs Produce. Everybody Eats provides free meals to families of workers laid off after mandatory closures caused by the virus.

Pope says, “Many people are uncertain where their next meal will come from and we saw it as our duty and responsibility to help our fellow industry friends and anyone else out there in need.”

Everybody Eats served over 900 meals in three days last week at their HERO by HG SPLY CO location in Victory Plaza. Chefs Produce Will Salisbury and the Heard That Foundation are assisting with meals. Now, they are also available at HG SPLY CO on Greenville Ave. and HERO.

Everybody Eats locations

Meals are provided Monday -Friday from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at both locations.

HERO by HG SPLY CO – Victory Plaza, 3090 Olive St., Suite B110, in Dallas. Drive through on Valor Place, go West on Nowitzki, take a right on Valor, then. East on Nowitzki, go left on Valor.

HG SPLY CO -2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas. Drive through in parking lot behind HG SPLY CO right off Prospect Ave. and Greenville Ave.

The five still-functioning restaurants in 8020 Concept’s portfolio has kitchen infrastructure, cooking expertise, and logistics ability to feed a large number of people. By turning their restaurants into food production and distribution centers, they hope to help alleviate access to food for those struggling with unemployment. 8020 Concepts has over 500 displaced employees, while the total number across DFW numbers in the tens of thousands.

8020 Concepts

A DFW restaurant group founded in 2013 on the premise of serving others above all else. Although the Covid-19 spread has required 8020 to close their dining rooms to the public, their kitchens remain open. Their desire to serve others has turned into a necessity. 8020 was founded on a shared understanding that HOSPITALITY by definition, is the giving of oneself for the betterment of others. HG SPLY CO, the original location on Greenville Ave, opened in May of 2013.

Founder Elias Pope expanded the company into Fort Worth, Rockwall/Heath, and Trophy Club communities. Brands include Hero by HG SPLY CO, Standard Service, and Leelas Wine Bar. Pope says – “In 2013, we didn’t set out to start a hospitality company, we wanted to be in the People business. We just chose to do it through the hospitality industry.”

For more information on the Everybody Eats initiative, or if you are interested in sponsoring, please visit dfweats.com.

