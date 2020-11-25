Epic Waters Is Having An Epic Black Friday Sale

Don’t Miss The Epic Waters Black Friday Sale

Grand Prairie, TX –With 2020 creating chaos, interrupting travel plans and closing venues, Epic Waters is looking towards the future. The 80,000-square foot, resort-styled, indoor-outdoor waterpark is offering an epic deal for families that love to splash.

The Crew at Epic Waters is offering two amazing deals which are sure to make waves with guests just in time for the holiday season!

Epic Waters is offering exclusive, unprecedented discounts that are perfect for guests who want to get their Christmas shopping done early this year! From now until December 20th, guests can take advantage of two amazing offers for those adventure seeking loved ones in their life.

For a limited time, Annual Passes are 40% off and can be purchased at the park or online using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Epic Waters Pass Holders get a full 360 days of sun-filled, weatherproof family fun for a fraction of the normal cost! The price is small, the value is EPIC!

Purchase today and your pass will be valid through February 28, 2022! That’s up to 470 days of Epic Waters fun!

For guests looking for stocking stuffers, we’ve got you covered! For every $100 spent on Epic Waters gift cards, the purchaser will also receive two FREE daily admission tickets for themselves, as an early Christmas gift from the Epic Waters Crew. That is a $168 value for only $100!

So many chances to save in an Epic way with these splash-tastic holiday deals! For more information on these Black Friday deals or to take advantage of the deals, visit

www.epicwatersgp.com/black_friday_sale.

