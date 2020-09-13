Family Fun Awaits At Fair Play at the Statler in Dallas

Fair Play at the Statler in Dallas is a dynamic installation that recreates the beloved State Fair Midway with its food, games, and fun atmosphere. After COVID-19 caused cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, fair aficionados suffered a corny dog-sized hole that several North Texas restaurants are trying to fill. But none have gone to such extremes as the Statler!

“The State Fair is such an important part of our local culture, and our Hilton and Refined Hospitality Concepts events teams collaborated to create an experience that recognizes a long-standing tradition important to the community. But in a way that’s also uniquely geared toward the Statler and our diverse signature dining concepts,” said Statler general manager Ryan Miyamoto. “We have teamed up to craft property-wide activations that will closely adhere to all CDC, state and local guidelines, which is of the utmost importance.”

The Statler’s immersive, interactive Fair Play experience pays homage to the state fair tradition. During DFW Restaurant Week, fair-inspired menu items are featured at the Statler’s restaurants. Life-size interactive fair-themed art installations and full sensory experiences are found in the Statler Ballroom. The Statler’s restaurant Scout features the ultimate food and gaming experience for a socially distanced outing the whole family can enjoy.

The 12,000 square foot Statler Ballroom has been transformed into “Fair Play at the Statler.” The interactive state fair-inspired installation and activity zone is open to the public for unique complimentary photo opportunities. Fair Play at the Statler features artistic activations like an Elvis butter sculpture and Cotton Candy Corral. Kids’ activities, games, food and drink tastings, and more are also featured. The Ballroom experience is available from 4-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays through September 20. For individual or group tickets, restaurant reservations, hotel packages or updated information, please visit StatlerFairPlay.com.

Scout, the Statler’s onsite restaurant and gaming hub and its outdoor space turn into “TX Fare & Midway” on weekends. Patrons can enjoy state fair-inspired fare, drink specials and whimsical games. Horseshoes, cornhole, skee-ball, billiards, washers, and more games are featured.

The Refined Hospitality Concepts culinary team that operates The Statler’s signature restaurant concepts crafted custom, state fair-inspired menus for DFW Restaurant Week. The menus are available for dine-in, takeout and delivery through September 27, onsite at Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, Overeasy, and Sfereco. The restaurant’s offerings are online at StatlerFair Play.com.

“We created a fun for all, multi-faceted, property-wide experience to celebrate the spirit of the fair and our community, which benefits the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Home,” said RHC CEO Robert Hall. “2020 has been a very unexpected year for everyone. Creating an experience featuring fair-inspired activations with the talented and dedicated culinary, beverage and events teams has really become a passion project for us all.”

The entire Statler property will meet the highest standards for hygiene, social distancing and safety protocols in accordance with CDC, state and local guidelines. The event will be held to Hilton’s EventReady with CleanStay standards, which are designed to create event experiences that are clean, flexible, safe and socially responsible.

The Statler is located at 1914 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas. The modern-day redevelopment of a landmark Dallas hotel re-opened in 2017 for the first time in 16 years. The Statler features a luxury boutique hotel and residences, with restaurants, nightlife, boutique retail, meeting spaces and multi-purpose events. Originally opening as the Statler Hilton in 1956, the hotel was a destination for the elite, attracting distinguished dignitaries and celebrities. Visit TheStatlerDallas.com for more information.

