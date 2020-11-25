Band of Heathens Perform at Kessler Theater Nov. 27

The Band of Heathens perform at The Kessler Theater on Nov. 27, in support of their new album “Stranger.” The album was made in Portland with producer Tucker Martine. “Stranger” emphasizes song craft and intricate arrangements that are set in a sonic landscape.

“Stranger” has received a lot of critical praise, as seen in American Songwriter and Rolling Stone Country’s recent features. The Austin-based band’s debut track, “Today is Our Last Tomorrow,” is a satirical interpretation on today’s media. Their music video parodies the sentiment and features caricatures of world leaders, politicians, and media figures.

“Rolling Stone Country” called the album, “A travelogue celebrating the hotbeds of modern-day Americana music, it’s rich in local imagery, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to the neon-lit Continental Club on Austin’s South Congress.”

The Band of Heathens formed in Austin almost 15 years ago. Band members are Ed Jurdi: Vocals and Guitars; Gordy Quist: Vocals and Guitars; Trevor Nealon: Keys and Vocals;

Richard Milsap: Drums and Vocals; and Jesse Wilson: Bass and Vocals. The band decided to call their sixth studio album of original material “Stranger,” in a nod to the novel by renowned existential Albert Camus and Robert Heinlein’s sci-fi classic, ”Stranger in a Strange Land.” The title is also a testimonial to the “strangers” who make up the band’s devoted fan base.

“Stranger” steers the band into a new direction, making the album their most engaging release to date.

“…’Stranger’ manages to be another impressively stellar album from a band that has made a career out of churning out stellar albums.” – Glide Magazine

The Band of Heathens has been actively engaging fans online during the pandemic with their livestream series on Tuesday nights, “Good Time Supper Club.” Each livestream features a special guest, such as previous guest Margo Price. The events have become a key way for the band to stay connected to their fans. “The Good Time Supper Club” has been featured in NBCNews.com and Austin American Statesman.

The Band of Heathens perform two shows, an early show and a late show, (doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. early show) Friday night at the Kessler Theatre. Ticket prices start at $38. The Kessler Theatre is located at 430 West Davis Street in Dallas. Covid-19 rules and regulations are strictly observed for the Kessler Theatre. For more information, visit thekessler.org.

